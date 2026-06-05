Sheriff’s office warns of phone scams

Authorities said jail and bank phone call scams have been reported recently by the community.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about two phone scams that have been reported recently.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the citizens of Nye County through education, awareness, and proactive efforts to combat fraud and criminal activity,” read a June 2 announcement from the law enforcement agency. “By staying informed and vigilant, we can work together to prevent these scams from victimizing members of our community.”

One of the phone calls authorities are warning of is the “Nye Jail” money scam.

“Citizens are receiving calls claiming that someone from the “Nye Jail” is trying to contact them and needs money,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement. “The caller instructs the victim to call a specific phone number to add funds. This phone number is not associated with the Nye County Detention Center.”

The second scam law enforcement is cautioning against is fake bank fraud calls.

“Scammers are spoofing local bank phone numbers, causing the caller ID to display the name of your bank. The caller claims there have been suspicious transactions on your debit or credit card and then asks for your banking information,” the announcement states. “Do not provide any personal or banking information. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and contact your bank directly using the phone number printed on the back of your debit or credit card to verify the status of your account.”

The sheriff’s office reminds the community to never provide unsolicited callers with personal, banking or financial information over the phone; to be cautious of caller ID information, as it can be spoofed; and if in doubt, to end the call and contact the organization directly through a trusted phone number.

For further questions or if you believe you’ve become the target of a scam, contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 751-7000.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com