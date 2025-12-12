Letters to the Editor

‘Experts’ are more interested in protecting lawbreakers now

Where did all these experts on international law and UCMJ law (Uniform Code of Military Justice) come from? And where were they when former presidents like Obama and Biden were using drones and rockets on U.S. citizens without “due process” or oversight, or sending drones and rockets to weddings, even killing children in attendance, or after the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle bombing a man and his children make water deliveries.

Now it seems these same “experts” are more interested in protecting illegal Maryland dads, poor sailors just trying to make a living, people trafficking other people, including children, drug dealers, rapists, looters, murderers, drunk drivers and illegals with CDC licenses that are incapable of even reading our road signs. These people seem to be a much higher priority on a protection scale of these experts.

Also, those that come here for the “freebies” while contributing little to nothing to improve their communities, let alone the country, have no intention of any assimilation to our principles and in many cases praise the places they came from while criticizing nearly every aspect of the U.S. from our founding to our society today.

I’m only a third generation U.S. citizen and remember well my grandparents, who spoke very little English but stressed to all their children, including my mom, “You are an American, be proud, learn its ways, work hard, be thankful you’re not in the old country”. My uncles served in World War II in the Pacific and Europe my mom and aunts had jobs that supported the U.S. in World War II, even my grandpa worked in a steel foundry for the war effort, while farming part time.

Now we have maybe billions of people, either illegal or new legal citizens (some elected to even high public office) in certain communities not only scamming the system but breaking our laws doing it and enriching themselves and/or sending funds back to their countries. How much of this are you willing to endure to say enough already?

David Jaronik

Why are Americans so afraid of the term ‘morality’?

Morality is a word that should inspire reflection, yet in America it often provokes discomfort, suspicion, or outright avoidance. Why are we so afraid of the term? The answer lies in both our history and our contemporary struggles with meaning.

Historically, morality in America has been tied to religious authority. For generations, moral teaching was delivered from pulpits and associated with rigid codes of conduct. As society diversified, many came to equate “morality” with judgment, exclusion, or hypocrisy. The word itself began to carry baggage—seen less as a guide for living well and more as a tool for controlling others. This legacy has made many Americans hesitant to embrace morality as a shared cultural value.

Contemporary life adds another layer. In a pluralistic society, we are cautious about imposing one group’s moral framework on another. Political polarization has deepened this caution, with “morality” often weaponized in debates over social issues. For some, the term feels like a battleground rather than a bridge. In everyday conversation, morality is avoided because it seems divisive, outdated, or overly abstract.

Yet morality, at its core, is not about dogma or division. It is about the principles that allow human beings to live together with dignity, respect, and fairness. Morality is the compass that helps us navigate choices in relationships, communities, and institutions. It is not about perfection, but about striving toward what is good and just.

Today, morality has the potential to reclaim its meaning as a practical tool for social intelligence. It can remind us that accountability and compassion are not opposites but partners. It can help us see that people are complex—capable of harm, but also of growth and repair. In this sense, morality is not a relic of the past but a resource for the future.

Americans need not fear the term. Instead, we can redefine it as a shared language for building trust, guiding behavior, and shaping culture. Morality is not about control—it is about connection. And in a time of division, that connection is precisely what we need most.

Brian C. Alston,

Author of the Relationship Literacy Program