Letters to the Editor

As a moderate Republican I am just shaking my head at the mindless automatons we actually call elected officials who have been storming around causing complete chaos on Capitol Hill for two weeks.

Into the SNAP benefits Twilight Zone we go

When President Trump took the oath of office he promised at his many rallies he would protect programs like SNAP and Social Security for seniors. He said he would protect our seniors. He laid his hand on the Bible and swore to protect the constitution.

Now almost 10 months in office, he has broken nearly every campaign promise he made, including protecting the SNAP program. THE USDA claims the program has run out of money because of the government shutdown. According to Google data I collected, the USDA does have contingency funds specifically designated to keep the SNAP program open. Further, the Google AI data said the USDA is required by federal law to use the contingency funds for this purpose. This means not doing so would be a violation of federal law.

Google further states it was in the “big beautiful bill” to make severe budget cuts to the SNAP program. SNAP has never run out of money and has been in operation since 1964, during President Johnson’s term in office.

To disrupt the SNAP program is inexcusable. Now 42 million Americans are at risk.

As a moderate Republican myself, the MAGA Republicans would like us to believe that all people on SNAP benefits are lazy, fat and incapable of holding down a job.

This couldn’t be further from the truth. According to Google data, a recent analysis of 2021 data showed that 86% of working-age adults had earnings that year. Another study in 2018 and 2019 indicated about 38% of all able-bodied adults on SNAP were employed. About 20% of SNAP recipients are retired seniors, and the other 25% are people with physical disabilities. This leaves only 35% that would actually be abusing the system.

So just goes to show it’s dangerous to generalize, to lump everyone who gets SNAP into one basket.

But what will happen if the SNAP program fails?

The grocery industry in the state of Nevada will lose a total revenue of $320 million by Christmas Day, according to Google.

So I took the math a little further. Times that by 50. What do you get? The grocery industry will lose a revenue of over $16 billion dollars nationwide by Christmas and the onset of one of the worst possible financial disasters in American history.

I predict we are about to see grocery store theft skyrocket by 30% nationwide. An educated guess. It could happen on a scale that most branches of law enforcement can’t handle. In fact, some law enforcement officers might just turn the cheek and look the other way, knowing that the president is trying to deliberately starve 42 million Americans. It almost feels like genocide to me. Maybe it is. You decide.

So you think Antifa was bad? Low-income Americans will be hungry and angry. Adrenaline levels will be high. Many of them will be likely to take to the streets and initiate some of the most violent riots we have seen in America’s history. I’m hoping we won’t give birth to whole new generations of bold, fearless cop killers, but just to be on the safe side, it probably would be wise to brace for the worst.

Ultimately, if the government shutdown continues, programs like Social Security will severely affect and ultimately complete the collapse of the United States of America itself which is just getting ready to celebrate its 250th birthday.

With a lack of air traffic controllers (ATC) services, the airlines will start to slowly collapse. The only air transportation will be if you own your own plane.

We also have to worry about severe compromise in national security.

If our troops don’t get paid, they might just decide not to show up for work in spite of any furlough.

Could China annex the US? Well, maybe. Most people think I’m full of baloney, but hey, I’ve seen enough history in my 55 years of life to know it’s very much a possibility.

If we just sit around and do nothing, the inevitable is likely to happen.

So what can we do? First, rest easy and don’t get uptight yet if money is not deposited into your SNAP card on November 1st.

I believe that Governor Lombardo is very frustrated over this whole situation. He has expressed extreme frustration that the USDA will not let him use state dollars to fund Nevada’s SNAP program.

To my best knowledge, Governor Lombardo, Senator Jackie Rosen and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto have joined forces with 25 other states to file a class action suit against the Trump administration. So, our governor and senators have your best interest at heart and working hard to fix this mess.

It is time for verbal war in a certain sense of word. It’s time to get out on the streets and protest - peacefully of course, and create a wave across America. It is time for the American people to exercise their First Amendment rights. Time to call and write to your congressmen and senators if necessary and tell them you’re fed up. Call until you wear them out and don’t stop then. The president has violated every aspect of the Constitution.

Fortunately, I do have other income I can rely on in the absence of SNAP benefits. But it won’t be easy. I have my lovely step-mom and step-dad banding together in these tough times to survive.

But some of you are not so fortunate. Utilizes your food banks, local churches and other institutions that can help.

It is their God-given responsibility to help you.

Only the congress and senate have the authority to make unilateral decisions regarding the program. The president has violated the law and misused authority.

At the very least, I feel he should spend at least six months in prison for committing a possible felony. Maybe longer if anyone dies from lack of needed nourishment.

My heart aches because of the fool hardy thing the president has done and there is no excuse for it. He should be immediately removed from the White House in my opinion for all the campaign promises he broke.

Jason Weeks

Editor’s note: On Wednesday, the State of Nevada transmitted $29 million in SNAP benefits to 196,000 eligible households, following guidance from the USDA outlining that SNAP recipients will receive up to 65% of their previous benefit amount depending on the household’s income.