Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

A big thank you from the Silver Tappers

Members of the Nevada Silver Tappers and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated in and supported the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue benefit golf tournament held at Lakeview Executive Golf Course. The event raised over $3,750 to benefit the volunteer unit trained by the sheriff’s office that provides vital search and rescue services for all residents across Southern Nye County’s vast 18,159 square miles of diverse and sometimes very remote and rugged terrain.

To donate fully tax-deductible funds to the 40 active members, part of the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue Unit 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which helps those that may be stranded, lost, injured or worse, please mail a check to Southern Nye County SAR, P.O. Box 454, Pahrump, NV, 89048.

The success of the tournament was due to the generosity of many organizations, businesses and individuals who came together giving monetary donations, product and service donations and personal time. We would like to extend a special thank you to Marcel Martel of Top Notch Repairs LLC, who generously donated $500, as well as thanks to:

ACC Industries; Amy Williams and Maria McElroy of Access Realty; Albertsons; All About You Day Spa; Arroyo Golf Club at the Red Rock; Art and Dorinda Murphy; Big Dick’s Pizzeria; Carmelo’s Bistro; Commissioner Dan Schinhofen; GNC; Home Depot; Jewelry by Michael; Johnny’s Restaurant; Lakeview Golf Course staff; Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Lesia Romanov; Mom’s Diner; Mountain Falls Golf Course and the Grill Room; Ms. Senior Golden Years members; Mitzi Sears; Nevada Silver Tappers; Nicco’s Pizza; Pahrump Family Dental; Pahrump Wellness Center; Pete’s Auto Clinic; Purcell Tire and Service Center; Red Apple Fireworks; Ron Fellows Performance Driving School/Spring Mountain Motor Resort; Saddle West Hotel, Casino and RV Park; Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram; Sanders Family Winery; Search and Rescue members; Secret Sisters Consignment; Smith’s; Stockman’s Steakhouse/Pahrump Nugget; Subway; Sundance Safety; Sunflower Fashions; Tamara Trudeau; the UPS Store; Tractor Supply Co., Walmart, Warrior Golf; and Wine Ridge and Cottages.

Thank you again to the Pahrump community. We could not have accomplished what we did without you!

B.J. Hetrick-Irwin

Nevada Silver Tappers/Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, Inc.

President/Executive Director

The same rules should apply to everyone, writer states

Since the brothels were never truly the subject of the book “Nye County Brothel Wars” but only a distraction, I think Mr. Wallace might be right.

In a different and more recent time, Ms. Kasindorf might have given her book a different title. Since I’m not a writer, I can only speculate at that would be.

I have only lived in the county a few years, and I am not a loyal fan of Mr. Hof. I think Mr. Hof’s brothel operations have lots of room for improvement, but rules are rules and they should be applied fairly to everyone or changed if and when the rules are no longer effective.

Stacey Parmenter

Flight for life should be for life-or-death injuries

Who determines who goes on a flight for life helicopter? My grandson was hit on his motorcycle by a car coming out of a side street.

An ambulance came and he got onto a gurney. He had many injuries but no concussion.

These trips by air are very expensive and in the thousands. This was not a flight for life.

My question is, shouldn’t they save the flight for someone who really needs it?

Thank you,

Joann McCalla

The Sheriff’s Auxiliary is looking for volunteers

I’m one of the volunteers in the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Unit. We are the folks in the blue uniforms who assist the sheriff’s deputies. I have volunteered for the SAU for over 11 years and have seen remarkable changes and upgrades since the present administration took command. One of the first things we saw were uniform replacement; our uniforms had been worn for at least 10 years and were threadbare. We were allowed to equip three traffic-control vehicles, available 24/7. Again, this lets us handle serious traffic and allows deputies to return to their regular patrol. We serve court papers and assist as needed in the jail, evidence, court, parades, and traffic for fires.

The neighborhood watch program has increased from 20 members to 2,200 with Facebook activity. There is now a volunteer SAU member in Amargosa assisting as needed. There is a very active SAU chaplain assisting the inmates in the jail, for church services and assisting their rehabilitation after release. The sheriff understands that some of our members have previous experience and this can be used for both the community and sheriff’s office’s benefit. Several members have been trained as trainers and perform as teachers for both deputies and SAU members. Over the past couple of years the Auxiliary membership has grown from 20 to 30 and we are busy all the time.

We are always looking for additional volunteers. If you are interested, pick up an application at the sheriff’s office.

Skeet Smith