Opinion

Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

April 17, 2020 - 9:20 am
 

Reader thanks newspaper carriers, postal workers

I would like to commend all postal workers, mail and package deliverers, and newspaper carriers who have been working so diligently during this crisis. Thank you for your wonderful efforts to keep us informed. Newspapers are delivered every morning and mail is delivered six times per week.

Too often we are the ones who take all this for granted. I want to tell you how much I appreciate all you do.

Pahrump is a much better community due to your efforts. So again from all of us, I want to offer a big “Thank you” for a job well done.

Betty Cotner

Lies of omission about the coronavirus pandemic

The media may attempt to report some “facts” most of the time, but they often omit other pertinent facts to shape a story to fit their agenda. That’s just as dishonest as telling a straight-out lie.

For example, the coronavirus statistics we hear about. Saying on Monday that there are “25 confirmed cases” in Nevada, then on Wednesday there are “50 confirmed cases” may be factually correct. The reporter leads you to believe that the virus is doubling every two days. Scary!

But is that the real truth? Probably not. They are omitting other facts. Let’s say in actual truth 100 people in Nevada really have the coronavirus, but as we all have heard, test kits are limited. If 250 sick people were tested by Monday and 10% of them were shown to have the virus, that does equal 25. By Wednesday, an additional 250 were tested and 25 more were confirmed so now the total is 50. The “facts” do say the number of “confirmed cases” doubled.

But the real truth is that only the number of tests given doubled. The amount of people who actually have the virus could be unchanged from the original 100! Why would the media hide the “rest of the story”? Maybe they have an agenda in this important election year? Be smart. Think about the whole story and ask your favorite news source to report all the facts, i.e. the truth.

Mike Burgan

By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 U.S. census count is underway. The count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories. Each home will have received an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire – online, by phone, or by mail -between March 12-20. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the due dates for the census have changed. The original deadline to respond during the self-response phase was from March 12, 2020, to July 31, 2020. The final due date is now October 31, 2020.

By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many small business owners in Nevada face either shutting down or relying on federal government programs to survive the governor’s order to close “nonessential businesses” until April 30th.

By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some residents of Nevada ignore the call for voluntarily self-quarantining and social distancing. There are still a lot of people out in the community, and traffic on the roads is still substantial. If you make a quick trip to pick up essentials at the grocery store, you will see that stores are still being overrun by shoppers madly searching for the ever-elusive rolls of toilet paper and paper towels. Head into a big box hardware store to pick up repair parts, and shoppers fill the aisles who have no idea what social distancing means. Bored at home and seeking something productive to do, homeowners have decided to occupy their free time by tackling projects around the yard and house. Signs around the stores asking shoppers to maintain social distancing are largely ignored by many as they go about their business. Yes, you will see some residents wearing surgical face masks. You will also see some wearing homemade masks of cloth or windsocks pulled up and cover their face and nose. Some shoppers, as they navigate down crowded aisles, will move to keep at least six feet between them and other shoppers. Then there are those shoppers who crowd in on top of you as stand waiting to check out without any regard to the prominently places signs asking them to stay back at least six feet. For them and for others who are not heeding the request to stay at home and for social distancing, the COVID-19 virus is not a real threat.

By the time we notice we’re hungry, it may be too late
By Thomas L. Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“As the top U.S. watermelon-producing state prepares for harvest, Reuters reports, “many of the workers needed to collect the crop are stuck in Mexico …. Without the workers, crops could rot in fields throughout the country,” starting in Florida and California where major harvests begin in April and May.

It’s not the zombie apocalypse we were promised
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For years we have all watched the movies and read the books about a global pandemic that would herald the end of mankind as we know it. When the virus was first reported, I was alarmed and was very glad that the president at least stopped flights from China. What happened next still puzzles me.