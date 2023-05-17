5-acre OHV area in Tonopah completed

The 5-acre facility now includes an information kiosk, two shade structures and an all-weather vault toilet, surrounded by newly compacted gravel to provide parking for off-roaders exploring Nevada’s back country.

TONOPAH — After several months of combined efforts, the final elements at the new Off Highway Vehicle parking and staging area have been completed.

Financed though the Nevada Off Highway Vehicle Grant program, the town of Tonopah was the recipient of a brand-new staging area on the east side of its fairgrounds.

The 5-acre facility now includes an information kiosk, two shade structures and an all-weather vault toilet, surrounded by newly compacted gravel to provide parking for off-roaders exploring Nevada’s back country.

This effort was competed on behalf of the town of Tonopah by the Nevada Offroad Association, a nonprofit that works statewide to improve the off-road experience for all that enjoy outdoor recreation.

This is the perfect example of how OHV registration dollars can be leveraged to improve the offroad experienc,” said Mathew Giltner, Nevada Offroad Association’s executive director.

The grant was awarded after the Tonopah officials approved the request and assisted in securing help from both the Nye County Public Works and Town of Tonopah Public Utilities.

“Tourism is a major economic driver in Nevada, but it is not all gaming,” Giltner said. “The motorized off-road community adds more than $120 million a year to our state, and we are so very excited that this facility will add value to OHV riders visiting or from within Nevada. And we are doubly excited about the other recreational users from the equestrian, pedestrian and cycling community coming to Nye County and being able to use this staging area.”

The facility is located on U.S. 6 at the east end of the Tonopah fairgrounds overlooking the Ralston Valley.

For more information on off-road recreation in the Silver State visit Nevadaoffroad.us.