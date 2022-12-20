55°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

As Rhyolite Ridge lithium project advances, environmental activists plan fight

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
December 20, 2022 - 12:02 pm
 
Tiehm’s buckwheat wildflower, which is only found in a portion of Esmeralda County. (File/Las ...
Tiehm’s buckwheat wildflower, which is only found in a portion of Esmeralda County. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SILVER PEAK — A final environmental review began Monday to advance a major lithium mining project, less than 40 miles southwest of Tonopah.

It comes just a week after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared protections for a rare Nevada wildflower that opponents say is threatened by the planned Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project.

Rhyolite Ridge, proposed by Australia-based Ioneer Ltd, is the first lithium project to be issued a “notice of intent” under the Biden administration to potentially operate.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will be scoping public comments over a 30-day period that spans the holidays to gather input that will guide in the final planning stages of the mining operation.

Company officials say they hope to receive a greenlight to commence construction sometime in the first quarter of 2024. Under a timeline provided by the company, the mine’s production could begin as early as 2026.

“We see this as a significant step toward ensuring a strong domestic supply of critical minerals and strategic materials necessary for development of a domestic battery supply chain essential to the electrification of transportation in the U.S.,” Ioneer’s Executive Chairman James Calaway said Monday.

This week marks a milestone toward the realization of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project and reflects the hard work and dedication of the Ioneer and Stantec teams working closely with the BLM and cooperating agencies, according to Ioneer Managing Director Bernard Rowe.

“Our project is uniquely positioned in the U.S., and has been engineered to ensure a stable, long-term, environmentally sustainable source of lithium.”

It’s expected to produce enough lithium to help sustain the manufacturing productions of 400,000 electric vehicles annually over many decades, Rowe said.

“In delivering this world-class project, Ioneer will help the U.S. create a domestic supply of lithium for auto manufacturers, quadrupling the current domestic supply, critical to meeting the climate goals established by the Biden administration, while also positively impacting the Nevada economy,” he said.

The Rhyolite Ridge project is expected to fuel 400-500 construction jobs and 250-300 operating jobs to help diversify the Nevada economy, according to Ioneer estimates.

It’s unclear how many positions will be based in Esmeralda County or what the average rate of pay will be.

Last year, Ioneer secured the environmental air-quality and water-pollution permits required to commence construction.

But a battle lingered as environmentalists petitioned federal officials to reject the project, which they say threatens the existence of the Tiehm’s buckwheat, which grows exclusively on 10 acres of lithium-rich land where the mining operation is planned.

Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity, which fought successfully to have the plant protected last week under the federal Endangered Species Act, said Monday that activists would continue to fight Ioneer as it seeks to gain final approval to operate.

“Rhyolite Ridge mine poses an existential threat to Tiehm’s buckwheat, and we’re gearing up for a fight,” he said. “The recent endangered species listing gives us the most powerful tool in the conservation toolbox to prevent the extinction of this rare, beautiful wildflower.”

In the Endangered Species Act listing for Tiehm’s buckwheat, published Friday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Ioneer’s plan could “disturb and remove up to 38 percent of the critical habitat for this species, impacting pollinator populations, altering hydrology, removing soil, and risking subsidence.”

In addition to protecting Tiehm’s buckwheat as an endangered species last week, the service also protected 910 acres of critical habitat for the rare wildflower, which includes the plants and a 500-meter buffer.

Ioneer officials say there are no “project-related direct impacts to any of the subpopulations of Tiehm’s buckwheat” under its latest plan.

Just weeks ago, fish and wildlife officials gave endangered species status to another rare Nevada endemic, the Dixie Valley toad, which they found is threatened by a geothermal power plant being proposed near its habitat.

“We have to transition to renewable energy to address the climate emergency, but we can’t wipe plants and animals off the planet in the process,” Donnelly said. “If the Biden administration wants the renewable energy transition to succeed, it needs to devise a plan that doesn’t drive species extinct.”

Those who would like to comment on the Rhyolite Ridge project may email BLM_NV_BMDO_TFO_NONRENEWABLE@blm.gov.

Contact Editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This slide from the Tonopah Airport Master Plan presentatio ...
Tonopah Airport plans unveiled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 20-year strategy details growth and operations at the northern Nye County aviation facility.

Courtesy of the Center for Biological Diversity Tiehm's buckwheat, a rare plant that grows on j ...
Esmeralda wildflower will be protected under Endangered Species Act
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Tiehm’s buckwheat grows on just 10 acres of public land in the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County, and environmentals say a proposed lithium mine could’ve destroyed nearly all its habitat without the federal protections.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The Tonopah Muckers boys and girls basketball teams will be compet ...
PREVIEW: Tonopah Muckers heading to Kody Beach Memorial tourney
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Both teams will play three games over the course of Friday and Saturday. The Lady Muckers are entering the tournament with a 1-3 record, while the boys team is entering the tournament with a 3-1 record.

Special to Tonopah Times Senior Montana Strozzi (left) finished in first place for the 118-124 ...
Strozzi, Cobb medal at Penguitch Invitational
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah high school wrestling team took home some hardware after participating in the Panguitch Invitational in Utah on Friday and Saturday.

Pythom Inc./Special to the Times-Bonanza Pythom Inc., a Bishop, Calif.-based astronautics start ...
Space company will test rocket engines at Tonopah Aiport
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

A Bishop, Calif.-based astronautics startup that hopes to one day take civilian passengers to space, is planning to test its technology at Tonopah Airport.

Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Once found at several locations in Fish Lake Valley in Esmeralda County, the Fish Lake Valley tui chub now survives only in a single isolated spring at a privately owned ranch.

Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Tonopah Muckers played the Round Mountain ...
Muckers fall to Knights in Alamo
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah High School girls volleyball team was knocked out of the league playoffs after losing their first-round matchup against the Round Mountain Knights on Saturday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Twenty-one local residents climbed almost 3,000 feet to the ...
These hikers braved the 34-mile ‘Silver Peak or Bust’ annual trek
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Lighting the way to McAfee Pass a waning moon led 21 locals the 10.7 miles that climb almost 3,000 feet to the top of the Silver Peak Range on their way from Fish Lake Valley to the Old School Saloon terminus 34 miles away in Silver Peak for the 22nd annual Silver Peak or Bust hike.

John Clausen/Special to the Times-Bonanza
PHOTOS: Go inside the Silver Peak lithium mine
By John Clausen Special to the Times-Bonanza

It’s the only active operation of its kind in the U.S., and likely source of your electric vehicle’s power.