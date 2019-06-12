BLM oil, gas lease sale includes Nye County

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is holding a competitive oil and gas lease sale on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The agency will offer 200 parcels for lease totaling 389,334.04 acres in Nye, Eureka, Elko, Lander and White Pine counties in north-central Nevada.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A look at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management field office in Tonopah. The BLM will hold the lease sale online at www.energynet.com

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is holding a competitive oil and gas lease sale on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The agency will offer 200 parcels for lease totaling 389,334.04 acres in Nye, Eureka, Elko, Lander and White Pine counties in north-central Nevada.

The BLM will hold the lease sale online at www.energynet.com

The open bidding period will begin at 7 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Each parcel will have its own unique open bidding period, with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website.

The open bidding period for each parcel will run for one hour from start to finish, and bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period.

Parcels may be viewed online at the EnergyNet website approximately 10 business days after the posting of this sale notice on the BLM website. Revenues from onshore oil and gas production on federal lands directly fund the U.S. Treasury, state budgets and support public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities.

Nearly half the bid and rental receipts from lease sales go to the state of Nevada.