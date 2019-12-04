47°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Christmas tree festival set for Tonopah

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 4, 2019 - 7:45 am
 
Updated December 4, 2019 - 1:16 pm

An annual Christmas tree competition will kick off the holiday season in Tonopah, the Festival of Trees.

Scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Tonopah Convention Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., a family-friendly holiday event will bring together those Tonopah members who want to showcase their decorated Christmas trees and enter the contest.

From 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., the participants of the contest will put together their Christmas trees and at 2 p.m. the doors open for the public to come and view the trees until 6 p.m.

Deb Cobb, one of the organizers of the event, said anybody can enter the event. Other participants will be able to vote for their favorite tree and nominate one of the participants for the “People’s Choice Award.” The winner of the award is featured on a special plaque.

“Everybody who is doing it is just doing it for the generosity and for the spirit of Christmas,” Cobb said. … “Nobody wants anything, they just want to give.”

But it’s not just Christmas trees that get decorated. Cobb said that over the years, she has seen decorated ladders, sagebrush and mining headframes.

“It’s fun to see the creativity and the traditional Christmas trees,” she said.

While the event is free, participants have to pay $25 to enter their tree into the contest. Another option includes donating a tree to an auction where viewers can purchase it.

The money raised at the event will go toward building “a community disaster fund,” for people in need, Cobb said. The money will cover the types of emergencies that a community can’t help with, she added.

She said it’s the fifth year of the event, and more and more people are getting interested in it. She said organizers are hoping to see about 50 Christmas trees this year.

“People really enjoy it. We get more and more trees all the time and we are just hoping that it continues to grow,” Cobb said.

The night before the event, organizers will also hold a free movie night at the Tonopah Convention Center.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy THMP Foundation and Russ Gartz The Silver Top stands next to the Silver Top’s ...
Tonopah’s Silver Top gets a makeover
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah’s Silver Top, one of the main historic fixtures in town recently received a makeover after an engineering report deemed it to be “in danger of collapse” a few years ago.

Thinkstock Once the individual is determined to be safe by CSSN staff, the caller is connected ...
Rural clinics announce new Nevada program
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Rural Clinics announced a new program for adults in rural Nevada entitled, Immediate Mental Health CARE Team.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal The installation of the suffrage marker in Tonopah is se ...
Nevada’s first suffrage marker coming to Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County community of Tonopah will become Nevada’s first town to get a marker commemorating the women’s suffrage movement, a decades-long campaign that fought to secure women’s rights to vote and run for office across the United States.

Nevada Highway Patrol The truck carrying the jet piece travels between 40 and 60 mph and is bei ...
‘Burning Man’ 747 jet travels to Las Vegas via US 95
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Boeing 747 plane featured at the Burning Man festival is making its way from Reno to Las Vegas on the back of semi-trailer.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On March 16, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and det ...
Billowing disaster blazes trail to a family tragedy in Nye County
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s Note: The Pahrump Valley Times has spent the last several weeks researching public and other records, along with making public records requests for this story. Some of the defendants involved in the James Remster case were interviewed by the Times in 2018 during the highly-destructive Camp Fire in California.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Round Mountain High School players and coaches gath ...
Knights, Muckers come up just short of states
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Anna Berg does not like to lose any more than other coaches, but it was hard to find bad things to say about her Round Mountain High School volleyball team Saturday after the Knights were eliminated from the Region I Tournament by Smith Valley.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Since discovery of the Tiehm buckwheat ...
Review of protections for rare Nevada buckwheat wildflower
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is undertaking a comprehensive review to determine if enhanced protection under state law is needed for the rare Tiehm buckwheat, a native plant species that lives exclusively within the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County, the department announced.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The separate fatal crashes near Gabbs and north of ...
NHP: Separate crashes kill 2 in rural Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating separate fatal wrecks that occurred within a half-hour of one another in rural Nye County earlier this week, shutting down travel for hours in both regions.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Nye County Commis ...
Two from Nye named to state board by Nevada governor
Staff Report

Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman and former Nye County Commissioner Joni Eastley are among 10 appointed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to the new Board on Indigent Defense Services.