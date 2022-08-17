Cobb tapped as new Tonopah High athletic director

Charles “Chad” Cobb has been announced as the new athletic director of Tonopah High School starting this fall.

Charles “Chad” Cobb has been announced as the new athletic director of Tonopah High School starting this fall.

“The school contacted me about the position. Being the resource officer, they thought this would be a good fill-in for me to do,” Cobb said. “I didn’t want to see the program go downhill or lose any momentum that he [Steve Stringer] had started. They were really good about it, it was an exciting adventure.

Chad has been a resident of Tonopah going back to his elementary school days when he and his family first moved to the town.

Cobb was a three-sport athlete at Tonopah High School, participating in football, wrestling and baseball.

Following graduation, Cobb enlisted in the military and served in the U.S. Coast Guard for five years.

He left the military to pursue a career with the sheriff’s office in Tonopah, where his dad was working at the time.

Cobb will be taking over for Steven Stringer, who had been the school’s athletic director since 2015, but left the position following the 2021-22 school year.

Chad currently has two kids at Tonopah High School. His daughter, Kaya, is a junior and a member of the school’s wrestling team, while his son, Remington, is a freshman at THS and is playing football for head coach Duffy Otteson.

“I feel like the town was a little bit more busy when I was a kid here. But the whole small-town atmosphere is still the same. I’m actually pretty excited to have my kids grow up where I did.”

By the end of his first year, Cobb is hoping to increase the participation from the town residents at the school’s events. He did mention that the town is very supportive of the school and the students, but he added that he would like to increase the crowds that attend games.

