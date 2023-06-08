79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Tonopah

Construction begins on Union Plaza project in Tonopah

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 8, 2023 - 9:39 am
 
Updated June 8, 2023 - 10:01 am
Ariana Seeber/Tonopah Times Taken Wednesday, June 7, this photo shows a tractor starting the pr ...
Ariana Seeber/Tonopah Times Taken Wednesday, June 7, this photo shows a tractor starting the process of ripping up the old asphalt at the Union Plaza parking lot. The project is expected to be completed in just a few weeks.
Town of Tonopah The parking lot at the Union Plaza is now under construction. The parking lot ...
Town of Tonopah The parking lot at the Union Plaza is now under construction. The parking lot will be torn up and redone while new lighting and picnic tables are to be added.

In 2021, Nye County was awarded a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant to fund the renovation of major parking lots in Tonopah and though it has taken two years, the project is now officially underway.

However, rather than three parking lots seeing upgrades, the town has narrowed its focus due to the cost. Initially, the project was to include two parking lots for the Tonopah Convention Center along with the parking lot at Union Plaza but Tonopah Town Manager Joe Westerlund reported that only the lot at Union Plaza will undergo improvements.

“This is the only one that will be redone as the bids came in too high,” Westerlund told the Times-Bonanza this week. Tonopah Town Administrative Supervisor Becky Braska said the total to complete the Union Plaza renovation comes to $405,424.

Regardless of the need to scale back, Westerlund and other town and county officials are very excited to see the Union Plaza parking lot revamped.

Westerlund updated commissioners about the project on June 6, ahead of the Wednesday groundbreaking.

“It was funded with the CDBG grant we got, we really appreciate that. It’s going to be upgraded lighting, we’re going to remove the old asphalt and put in 6-inch concrete. It’ll be striped, we’re going to have handicap parking, we’ll have parking bumpers. There will be signage in there for everything. We’re going to have, I believe, six concrete picnic tables, two of which will be handicap accessible. I think it’s going to be a huge upgrade to downtown.”

As previously detailed by Braska, the Union Plaza parking lot is located at 103 N. Main Street in downtown Tonopah, in the Main Street District, and it serves as regular parking for many of the area businesses. The lot serves more functions than just parking, Braska reported, noting that it’s also a popular spot for local events, acting as a venue for various activities such as some of those that occur during the town’s largest annual gathering, Jim Butler Days. The condition of the parking lot was far from ideal, though, with safety concerns at the forefront of the reasoning behind the project.

McSharry Construction, a Las Vegas-based company, was selected as the primary contractor. Subcontractors will also be on the project, with Bishop-based Clair Concrete undertaking the concrete work and Las Vegas-based Value Electric handling the electrical.

If the weather holds, Braska said the project should be finished in just a few weeks, around the end of June.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Twenty-two pitchers participated in the Nevada State Horses ...
Dilger wins Jim Butler Days tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah hosted its Jim Butler Days festival over the Memorial Day weekend where the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association held a sanctioned tournament at the Joe Friel Sports Complex.

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times file Nye County School District Superintendent Warren Shil ...
Nye County school superintendent to leave district in June
By Christian Casale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County resident said he felt the school district had recovered from the pandemic slower than the rest of the state under the superintendent’s leadership.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Fire destroyed several trailers, a manufactured home and a truck ...
Tonopah woman charged with burning down neighbor’s trailer
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies say Tanya Breedlove Carter had “made threats” to her neighbor that she was “going to burn down their trailer” and was seen leaving the property on May 11, just minutes before the fire was reported.

Environmentalists: Lawsuit will help protect rare toad
Environmentalists: Lawsuit will help protect rare toad
Staff Report

This rare toad is found at just one spring-fed wetland complex in Nye County’s Railroad Valley on about 445 acres and is isolated from other toads by miles of arid desert.

5-acre OHV area in Tonopah completed
5-acre OHV area in Tonopah completed
Staff report

The 5-acre facility now includes an information kiosk, two shade structures and an all-weather vault toilet, surrounded by newly compacted gravel to provide parking for off-roaders exploring Nevada’s back country.

There’s more lithium, boron at Rhyolite Ridge mine than expected
There’s more lithium, boron at Rhyolite Ridge mine than expected
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The discovery underscores the growth potential for the domestic-energy supply chain, according to Australia-based Ioneer Ltd. officials, who are billing Rhyolite Ridge as the “most advanced undeveloped lithium project” in the U.S.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah is set for demol ...
Why Nye County is reluctant to gift a 3-acre lot in Tonopah for construction of new hospital
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Northern Nye County Hospital District trustees are asking the Nye County Commission for a 3.21-acre parcel of land adjacent to the former Nye Regional Medical Center that they say would aid in the construction of new health care facilities for Tonopah. Commissioners question why they should not have to pay for the site.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City. (Benjamin Ha ...
Nevada Senate OKs medically assisted suicide
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Physician-assisted suicide is a step closer to being legal in Nevada after senators voted on a razor-thin margin to advance a resolution Wednesday.