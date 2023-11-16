57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Tonopah

FOOTBALL: Tonopah Muckers knocked out of state tourney

Staff Report
November 16, 2023 - 8:49 am
 

BEATTY — The road to a state football title for Tonopah ended on Saturday when the Muckers lost to undefeated Eureka 14-32 in the semifinal game of the 1A Nevada championships at Beatty High.

The Muckers were up 8-0 after the first quarter and led 14-8 at the half. But the Vandals’ defense held Tonopah scoreless in the second half and the Muckers couldn’t pull off the win.

It was a disappointing loss after Tonopah steamrolled Sandy Valley 72-0 to win their Class 1A state quarterfinals game and advance in the state tournament before a home crowd the prior week.

The Muckers end their 2023 year with an 8-3 record.

Eureka will meet Pahranagat Valley in the 1A state championship game on Nov. 18 at University Nevada Reno’s Mackay Stadium at a time to be determined.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Dental Center, 825 S. Main Street, is now open a ...
GALLERY: Tonopah clinic returns dental care
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The community celebrated the grand opening after suffering for years without a dentist.

Getty Images
Cannabis regulators suspend Tonopah cultivator
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Agents cite multiple irregularities at the operations that could pose public health and safety threats.

Go behind the scenes of the latest ‘Ghost Adventures‘ shoot in Tonopah
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A film crew from a paranormal investigation show was in Nye County for two days earlier this month to interview eyewitnesses and historians for an upcoming episode of “Ghost Adventures” that was shot on location in Tonopah and surrounding areas.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Nye County Sheriff's Office conduc ...
NCSO named Agency of the Year by Dept. of Public Safety
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Although no driver wants to see the flashing lights and sirens that indicate they are about to be pulled over, traffic enforcement is a crucial part of what any law enforcement agency does. In the Silver State, an initiative known as Joining Forces draws together jurisdictions from all across the state for a single purpose, traffic enforcement events aimed at ensuring that the rules of the road are being followed.

Samantha Clemens-Kerbs/View Trapshooting, a specific type of clay target shooting, is a popular ...
Carvers Arena trapshooting site to see upgrades
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

CARVERS — The Nye County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is on a mission to turn the Carvers Arena and Recreation Center into a top-notch fairgrounds facility and its members are focusing on grant funding as a means of getting it done.