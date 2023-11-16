FOOTBALL: Tonopah Muckers knocked out of state tourney

BEATTY — The road to a state football title for Tonopah ended on Saturday when the Muckers lost to undefeated Eureka 14-32 in the semifinal game of the 1A Nevada championships at Beatty High.

The Muckers were up 8-0 after the first quarter and led 14-8 at the half. But the Vandals’ defense held Tonopah scoreless in the second half and the Muckers couldn’t pull off the win.

It was a disappointing loss after Tonopah steamrolled Sandy Valley 72-0 to win their Class 1A state quarterfinals game and advance in the state tournament before a home crowd the prior week.

The Muckers end their 2023 year with an 8-3 record.

Eureka will meet Pahranagat Valley in the 1A state championship game on Nov. 18 at University Nevada Reno’s Mackay Stadium at a time to be determined.