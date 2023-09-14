Football: Tonopah Muckers starting 3-0

Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza

The Tonopah Muckers are starting 3-0 this year after thumping the Laughlin Cougars 70-12 at home last Friday.

The team has been led in its first three starts by the Ottesons.

Quarterback Drew Otteson has rushed an average of 84 yards this season, according to MaxPreps, which tracks stats for the state’s high school teams.

Meanwhile, running back Dustin Otteson has averaged 66 passing yards and 13 tackles to lead Tonopah’s team.

The Ottesons helped the Muckers to a big win on Sept. 1 over Trona on the road, 60-18.

The Muckers beat Lone Pine in their home opener on Aug. 25 by a score of 46-10.

The Muckers will get a challenge when they face another undefeated team on Saturday. They take on Virgina City (3-0) on the road. Kickoff is 1 p.m.