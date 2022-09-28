How to join the annual ‘Silver Peak or Bust’ hike

The 34-mile wilderness hike to one of the state’s most historic mining towns started in 2001. It takes about 12 hours. Here’s what you need to know, if you’re planning to go.

Special to the Times-Bonanza Silver Peak is one of the oldest mining communities in Nevada. It was founded near a well in 1864, two years after the founding of surrounding Esmeralda County, and one year after silver was discovered nearby and mining began. Today the community is a ghost town.

Formations around Silver Peak. Hikers are invited to a 34-miles wilderness trail expedition in the area on Oct. 15.

Those who want to join the 22nd annual “Silver Peak or Bust” hike should meet at the corner of Eagle Road and Highway 264, just 3 miles south of the Esmeralda Market and Boonies Restaurant & Bar at 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Particpants will sign in and start hiking at 6 a.m.

“Your hike will climb almost 3,000 feet to the top of scenic McAfee Pass East over the Silver Peak Mountain range on your way to the Old School Saloon in the historic mining town of Silver Peak,” an organizer of the event said. “Although there will be on OHV safety net, maps, water and a trail marked by white flour, hikers are on their own for the 34 miles over a wilderness trail where no services are available.”

Parking is available at Esmeralda Market. Transportation back from the hike is available.

“Participants can hike, run, or mountain bike,” organizers said. “If fit, one should be able to hike the distance in about 12 hours.”

The hike was started in 2001 by former three-time county commissioner and current school board trusteeBill Kirby. Kirby completed the distance 13 times until he was 76 years old.

Kirby is a current school board member and will mark and make water drops the day before the hike. He’ll also be one of the “trail angels” for hiker assistance.

Hikers and their sponsors are collecting funds for Northern Nye and Esmeralda County youth activities.

Funds are used annually to pay for meals and lodging for athletic and academic competitions and other student needs not covered in school budgets by tax dollars. More than $100,000 in donations have been used for student needs where other funding was not available, including a trip to Congress in Washington, D.C., according to organizers of the event.

Donations can be made to the Esmeralda County School District, P.O. Box 129, Dyer, NV 89010.

Contact Bill Kirby at 323-727-6959 for more information.