Judge Jennifer Klapper receives Tonopah Outstanding Citizen Award

Officials said Klapper was nominated for the award because of her “passion and commitment to the community.”

Special to the Times-Bonanza Town Board Chairman Don Kaminski presents Judge Jennifer Klapper with the Outstanding Citizen Award for her passion and community support.

Judge Jennifer Klapper has received the Tonopah Outstanding Citizen Award.

Officials presented her with the honor at a town board meeting earlier this month.

Klapper has served as justice for the peace in Tonopah since 2013, after her peers urged her to run for the office.

She formerly served as a clerk for Tonopah Justice Court and is on the on the Board of Governors for the American Judges Association and Board of Directors for the Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction.

“Her busy professional life brings her in constant contact with people across the nation where she relentlessly highlights the rich history and distinctive character of Tonopah,” said Shyle Irigoin, a judicial education program specialist at the Administrative Office of the Courts for the Supreme Court of Nevada.

Irigoin nominated Klapper for the Outstanding Citizen Award after attending a judicial conference in Tonopah this June where he spent more than four days in town interacting with the judge.

“She effectively showcases how her community has shaped her life and contributed to the history of Nevada,” Irigoin says of Klapper. “She has expertly portrayed the community as the best Nevada has to offer.”

About the honor

In 2016, the Town of Tonopah started recognizing citizens who have gone “above and beyond” to make Tonopah a better place to live and visit. Since then, 23 individuals have been honored with the Tonopah Outstanding Citizen Award.

Those awarded must be a resident of Tonopah, nominated by other members of the community or by someone visiting who felt that the nominee has clearly enriched the lives of others in Tonopah.

Nominees are considered based on their selfless actions, volunteerism, community service, commitment, passion, leadership, and sharing of talents and resources.

A nomination packet for the award can be picked up at the town office at 140 South Main St. or accessed at www.tonopahnevada.com/townoffice.