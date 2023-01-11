43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Muckers defeat Panthers in league opener

By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News
January 11, 2023 - 10:44 am
 
Andrea Morgan/Times-Bonanza Tonopah head coach Adam Siri talking to his team during a timeout i ...
Andrea Morgan/Times-Bonanza Tonopah head coach Adam Siri talking to his team during a timeout in the Muckers win over the Pahranagat Valley Panthers on Friday, Jan 6, 2023.
Andrea Morgan//Times-Bonanza The Muckers defeated the Pahranagat Valley Panthers 45-36 for thei ...
Andrea Morgan//Times-Bonanza The Muckers defeated the Pahranagat Valley Panthers 45-36 for their first league win of the season. Senior guard Tony Bleasdell (4) led Tonopah with 15 points.

The Tonopah High School boys basketball team opened up league play on Friday night with a 45-36 win against the Pahranagat Valley Panthers.

The Muckers’ game against the Panthers was their first action on the court since mid-December when they defeated the Beatty Hornets in the Kody Beach Memorial tournament.

Senior guard Tony Bleasdell led the Muckers as he’s done all season. He leads the team with 14.2 points per game.

Bleasdell had 15 points for the Tonopah offense. Three of his five made shots in the game were from 3-point range.

Senior forward Josh Reid added in 11 points of his own.

Tonopah found themselves down by a point going into halftime, but thanks to a huge second half, the Muckers were able to come away with the big victory.

They held the Panthers to just five points in the third quarter to take control of the game.

On Saturday, Tonopah hosted the Lund Leopards for their second league game of the season.

The Muckers were able to jump out to a 10-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. However, Lund would be too much to handle for Tonopah.

The Panthers would go on to outscore the Muckers 43-21 over the final three quarters to win the game 50-31.

Bleasdell finished with 12 points for the Tonopah offense, while junior guard Cody Pippin ended his day with nine points.

Tonopah will be back on the court this Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s game will be a league matchup on the road with the Mineral County Serpents. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Following Friday’s game, the team will head to Virginia City for the battle of the Muckers. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cows graze in federally protected Tiehm's buckwheat habitat in Esmeralda County. Environmentali ...
Cows threatening protected flowers, activists say
Special to the Times-Bonanza

The Center for Biological Diversity says it intends to sue the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to protect the rare Nevada wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat from destruction due to cattle grazing. It’s not the first time a legal challenge has been filed over the plants, which grow near a proposed lithium mine.

Goldfield aims to complete grotto dedicated to patron saint of miners
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

GOLDFIELD — Between the glitz of Vegas and the big litte city of Reno, there is a small mining town nestled between them known as Goldfield. Once the largest town in Nevada, Goldfield has with it an inescapable, rich history.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This slide from the Tonopah Airport Master Plan presentatio ...
Tonopah Airport plans unveiled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 20-year strategy details growth and operations at the northern Nye County aviation facility.

Courtesy of the Center for Biological Diversity Tiehm's buckwheat, a rare plant that grows on j ...
Esmeralda wildflower will be protected under Endangered Species Act
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Tiehm’s buckwheat grows on just 10 acres of public land in the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County, and environmentals say a proposed lithium mine could’ve destroyed nearly all its habitat without the federal protections.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The Tonopah Muckers boys and girls basketball teams will be compet ...
PREVIEW: Tonopah Muckers heading to Kody Beach Memorial tourney
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Both teams will play three games over the course of Friday and Saturday. The Lady Muckers are entering the tournament with a 1-3 record, while the boys team is entering the tournament with a 3-1 record.

Special to Tonopah Times Senior Montana Strozzi (left) finished in first place for the 118-124 ...
Strozzi, Cobb medal at Penguitch Invitational
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah high school wrestling team took home some hardware after participating in the Panguitch Invitational in Utah on Friday and Saturday.

Pythom Inc./Special to the Times-Bonanza Pythom Inc., a Bishop, Calif.-based astronautics start ...
Space company will test rocket engines at Tonopah Aiport
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

A Bishop, Calif.-based astronautics startup that hopes to one day take civilian passengers to space, is planning to test its technology at Tonopah Airport.

Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Once found at several locations in Fish Lake Valley in Esmeralda County, the Fish Lake Valley tui chub now survives only in a single isolated spring at a privately owned ranch.

Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Tonopah Muckers played the Round Mountain ...
Muckers fall to Knights in Alamo
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah High School girls volleyball team was knocked out of the league playoffs after losing their first-round matchup against the Round Mountain Knights on Saturday.