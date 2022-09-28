79°F
Muckers edge out Hornets in tight matchup

By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
September 28, 2022 - 12:25 pm
 
Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Tonopah Muckers' junior Savanna Muns (25) gets one of her two kills in their 3-2 victory over the Beatty Hornets on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Beatty Hornets' Elizama De La Cruz (5) gets a kill in the Hornets' 3-2 loss to the Tonopah Muckers on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Beatty Hornets' Elizama De La Cruz (5) gets a kill in the Hornets' 3-2 loss to the Tonopah Muckers on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Tonopah Muckers' junior Savanna Muns (25) gets one of her two kills in their 3-2 victory over the Beatty Hornets on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Tonopah High School girls volleyball team defeated the Beatty Hornets three sets to two over the weekend in Beatty.

This was the second matchup between these two schools this season. Tonopah got a two-sets-to-zero win over the Hornets during a tournament at the beginning of the season.

The Hornets entered Saturday’s game riding a three-game winning streak and had been winners in five of their last six games.

The Muckers, on the other hand, had lost four of their last five games and were in need of a win to help turn their season around.

Tonopah got the win in the first set by a score of 25-19, but the Hornets came back strong, winning the next two sets to take a 2-1 lead.

Junior Kaya Cobb led the Muckers with nine kills and added three aces for their offense.

Savanna Muns, the junior setter, led the team with five aces. Muns also had a team-high 10 assists in the matchup.

In the fourth set, 25 points just wasn’t enough.

The teams were evenly matched and had to go to an extra point. The Muckers were able to come away with a 26-24 win in the fourth set, forcing a fifth and final set.

In the final set, Tonopah ran away with it, winning the set 15-9 and winning the game three sets to two.

The Muckers’ overall record went to 6-9-1 and their league record went to 2-2 following the win over the Hornets. Beatty’s record went to 5-9 overall and 1-3 in league play following the loss.

The Hornets had a game on Tuesday, Sept. 27, against Liberty Baptist Academy which they lost, dropping their record to 5-10 overall.

The final regular season matchup between these two teams will take place next week when the Hornets travel to Tonopah on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Muckers will take the court again this Friday, Sept. 30, when they host the Mineral County Serpents.

Mineral County is entering the matchup with an overall record of 2-10 and a league record of 0-3. They are in the midst of a 5-game losing streak.

Friday’s game against the Serpents is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

