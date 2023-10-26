New Tonopah dental clinic to fill gap in health care

Northern Nye County patients will no longer have to travel hours to see a dentist.

Special to the Tonopah Times This photo shows two of the dental chairs inside the Tonopah Dental Center, the grand opening of which is set for Nov. 3. Photo courtesy of the NDF.

TONOPAH — A new dental clinic could help fill some of the gaps in health care for northern Nye County and beyond.

In mid-2021, the Nevada Dental Foundation began work on what will be Tonopah’s only clinic specializing in dental care. Though it has taken more than two years, officials say the Tonopah Dental Center is ready.

A grand opening for Tonopah Dental Center is set for Friday, Nov. 3, according to a release from the Nevada Dental Foundation.

Tonopah is among the dozens of underserved rural communities in Nevada when it comes to health care.

While patients there have access to an urgent and primary care through the Frontier Medical Group’s Family Medicine Clinic and the Tonopah Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, for many years they’ve been forced to make hours-long trips to Reno, Fallon, Las Vegas or Bishop, Calif., for dental appointments.

That will all will change when Tonopah Dental Center opens next week.

The initial plan is to start with just two days of service, Tonopah Dental Center Coordinator Valeria Romero said. The clinic will operate on Fridays and Saturdays, with staffing to be filled by volunteer hygienists and dentists, along with their assistants. However, NDF’s goal is to eventually hire a full-time dentist and expand the days of service.

“We will offer a wide range of comprehensive treatments, such as preventative cleanings, fillings, root canals, crowns, extractions and full/partial dentures, among other services,” Romero said.

The entire community is welcome at the center’s grand opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 at 825 S. Main St. in Tonopah.

To schedule an appointment at the Tonopah Dental Center call 775-530-9602.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com