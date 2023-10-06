65°F
Nye Democrats hit road with ‘spooky’ bus tour fundraiser

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 6, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Updated October 11, 2023 - 11:10 am
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Cemetery is the final resting place of around 3 ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Cemetery is the final resting place of around 300 souls, many of whom hold historic significance in the area. Fundraising in the Graveyard will allow attendees to explore the cemetery with the help of a professional paranormal investigator.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bina Verrault is famed for having escaped prosecution in Ne ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bina Verrault is famed for having escaped prosecution in New York by fleeing to Tonopah, where she died of alcoholism. Her grave is one of the popular sites at the Tonopah Cemetery.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times These three graves are for the Merten brothers, who all die ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times These three graves are for the Merten brothers, who all died within two years of each other.

The Nye County Democratic Central Committee is sponsoring a bus tour with stops at graveyards and haunted sites in Nye County. It’s a Halloween fundraiser for “Democrats and folks who enjoy the spooky things in life,” according to the Nye County Dems.

Fundraising in the Graveyard will be an all-day affair. The bus departs Saturday morning, Oct. 28 from Pahrump and will have stopovers in Amargosa and Beatty before arriving in Tonopah.

Along the way, there will be plenty of entertaining trivia and games to play, with prizes to be awarded.

Once in Tonopah, patrons will devour lunch and enjoy an afternoon of raffles and even a live auction featuring a variety of items donated to the cause.

The highlight of the event, however, will be the fiendishly fun nighttime activity of touring the historic Tonopah Cemetery, which will give attendees the opportunity to try their hand at communing with the dead with the assistance of a paranormal investigator.

The Nye County Dems hope to celebrate Halloween and money to fund the group’s activities throughout the 2024 election cycle.

If you go:

Fundraising in the Graveyard is set for Saturday, Oct. 28.

The bus is expected to depart Pahrump from the corner of Highway 160 and Basin at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets prices are $100 per person and include the bus ride, one paid meal for lunch upon arrival and entry into the main event, which is slated to start around 1:30 p.m.

The graveyard tour itself will begin at sundown.

Fundraiser attendees who are already in Tonopah or wish to drive themselves can get in on the fun, too, for just $75 each.

Attendees must be at least 18 years of age and those planning to attend are reminded to wear closed-toed shoes and ensure they have a flashlight with them.

Tickets are limited so those interested are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible.

For more information or to purchase tickets contact NyeDemsMedia@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

*This story updates the departure site of the bus tour.

