Tonopah

Shop LC to broadcast live from Jim Butler Days in Tonopah

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Since 2022, Shop LC has been selling jewelry, featuring turquoise mined by the Otteson family from Tonopah.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Since 2022, Shop LC has been selling jewelry, featuring turquoise mined by the Otteson family from Tonopah.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Since 2022, Shop LC has been selling jewelry, featuring turquoise mined by the Otteson family from Tonopah.
May 14, 2024 - 10:11 am
 

Shop LC will be coming to Tonopah to celebrate Jim Butler Days on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27.

The national shopping network specializes in selling jewelry, beauty, fashion, home products and more and will be broadcasting live from the Tonopah Historic Mining Park behind the Mizpah Hotel. The broadcast will feature locals Tony and Trenton Otteson.

Since 2022, Shop LC has been selling jewelry, featuring turquoise mined by the Otteson family, and they’ll be featuring Sierra Nevada Turquoise, White Buffalo, Blue Moon and Royston Turquoise during this live event.

Texas-based Shop LC started broadcasting in 2007 under the name The Jewelry Channel. The network is live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“Shop LC is very passionate about going directly to the source to find gemstones with amazing stories, and when I first met Tony and Trenton, I knew that their turquoise was something special,” said Shop LC’s Director of Video Content Heather Hamilton. “They have come out to Austin several times to be on TV, and now they’ve invited us to bring our channel to them. We fell in love with Tonopah two years ago when we came out here to film, and we’re so excited to come back for Jim Butler Days and share your special town with people all over America.”

Viewers have responded well to jewelry made with gems from the Otteson brothers, says Shop LC’s Vice President of Commercial Ankur Sogani.

“Whenever we can say that something was mined right here in America, people are proud to wear it, so that makes this jewelry collection very special to us,” Sogani said.

No reservation is required for this free event. If you would like to be part of the live audience, please attend Sunday, May 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or Monday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tonopah Historic Mining Park.

The first hour of each event will involve a meet-and-greet with the hosts, crew and Otteson brothers before the broadcast starts.

