58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Space company will test rocket engines at Tonopah Aiport

By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
November 21, 2022 - 11:11 am
 
Pythom Inc./Special to the Times-Bonanza Pythom Inc., a Bishop, Calif.-based astronautics start ...
Pythom Inc./Special to the Times-Bonanza Pythom Inc., a Bishop, Calif.-based astronautics startup that hopes to one day take civilian passengers to space, is planning to test its engine technology at Tonopah Airport.

A Bishop, Calif.-based astronautics startup that hopes to one day take civilian passengers to space is planning to test some of its technology at Tonopah Airport.

Nye County commissioners have approved an agreement that allows Pythom Inc. to test its rocket engines on a 1-acre parcel of land there.

“One of the things you have to do when you’re running a launch-vehicle company is test your engines,” Pythom engineer Jamie Hadden told commissioners earlier this month. “We looked far and wide for where we might be able to do that, and the No. 1 top spot is located at [Tonopah Airport] just east of town.”

Pythom will pay $250 a month to access the parcel at Tonopah Airport under the agreement with the county.

Hadden told commissioners that the company’s small rocket engines are printed with 3-D technology and can be held in the palm of a hand. Each rocket is about a meter in diameter, he said, and contains nine of the small engines.

“But it is a rocket and it does burn rocket propellant,” he said.

In March, Pythom executives posted a 2:40-minute video of the test launch of its first Eiger rocket. A handful of employees could be seen running from an expanding cloud of dust and exhaust. The video was replaced with an edited version after it received criticism from rocket scientists and others about the way Pythom employees were handling combustible propellants.

In addition to its plans for launching rockets and taking passengers to space, Pythom officials have said they intend to build a craft to land on Mars by as early as 2024.

Contact editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Once found at several locations in Fish Lake Valley in Esmeralda County, the Fish Lake Valley tui chub now survives only in a single isolated spring at a privately owned ranch.

Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Tonopah Muckers played the Round Mountain ...
Muckers fall to Knights in Alamo
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah High School girls volleyball team was knocked out of the league playoffs after losing their first-round matchup against the Round Mountain Knights on Saturday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Twenty-one local residents climbed almost 3,000 feet to the ...
These hikers braved the 34-mile ‘Silver Peak or Bust’ annual trek
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Lighting the way to McAfee Pass a waning moon led 21 locals the 10.7 miles that climb almost 3,000 feet to the top of the Silver Peak Range on their way from Fish Lake Valley to the Old School Saloon terminus 34 miles away in Silver Peak for the 22nd annual Silver Peak or Bust hike.

John Clausen/Special to the Times-Bonanza
PHOTOS: Go inside the Silver Peak lithium mine
By John Clausen Special to the Times-Bonanza

It’s the only active operation of its kind in the U.S., and likely source of your electric vehicle’s power.

Richard Stephens/Tonopah Times Junior hitter Ashlee Thompson (22) skying up for a kill in Tonop ...
Lady Muckers sweep Lady Hornets with win
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah high school girls volleyball team completed their regular season sweep against the Lady Hornets of Beatty with their 3-1 victory on Friday night.

Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Tonopah Muckers' junior Savanna Muns (25) gets ...
Muckers edge out Hornets in tight matchup
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

This was the second matchup between these two schools this season. Tonopah got a two-sets-to-zero win over the Hornets during a tournament at the beginning of the season.

Special to the Times-Bonanza Silver Peak is one of the oldest mining communities in Nevada. It ...
How to join the annual ‘Silver Peak or Bust’ hike
Staff Report

The 34-mile wilderness hike to one of the state’s most historic mining towns started in 2001. It takes about 12 hours. Here’s what you need to know, if you’re planning to go.

Arianna Seeber/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Tonopah Muckers bench cheers on their teamma ...
Lady Muckers volleyball get first league win of season
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah Muckers volleyball team won their first league game of the season when they swept the Lund Mustangs 3-0 on Saturday.