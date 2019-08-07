86°F
Special event planned for Tonopah

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza
August 7, 2019 - 2:50 pm
 

Westercon 74, an annual West Coast Science Fantasy Conference is coming to Tonopah in 2021 after the town has recently won the right to host the event.

The conference will be held at the July 4-5 at the Tonopah Convention Center and the Mizpah/Belvada Hotels.

John McCormick, general manager of the Mizpah Hotel, said the organizer of the Westercon had previously visited the Mizpah Hotel and received the venue’s sales packet from Mizpah’s sales manager, Tracy McCormick.

“It’s interesting how things turn out! The organizer for the Westercon Conference was at the Mizpah with his wife celebrating an anniversary last year and I believe he felt it a great central location to hold the conference. … Earlier this year, he contacted us again to let us know that things were progressing. Bids were presented at the most recent Westercon in Layton Utah where Tonopah won over Phoenix, Arizona by a vote of 82-51 as per their website,” McCormick said.

McCormick called the event “huge” for Mizpah Hotel. He also said winning a bid over Phoenix helps to raise Tonopah’s profile.

“It not only raises the profile of the Mizpah and soon to open later this year, Belvada hotel, but also raises the profile of Tonopah itself. The other hotels, restaurants, and businesses in town should also see a great benefit from the conference and hopefully for all of us more business like this during a typically slow period,” McCormick said.

More information about the event and registration can be found at http://westercon74.org

