Tonopah 0-3 after loss to Carlin

The Tonopah Muckers fell to the Carlin Railroaders 26-22. Quarterback Drew Otteson finished the game with 178 passing yards and 125 rushing yards.

Danny Smyth/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Tonopah Muckers fell to the Carlin Railroaders 26-22. Quarterback Drew Otteson finished the game with 178 passing yards and 125 rushing yards.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Otteson put on a great performance during the Muckers’ 22-26 defeat at the hands of the Carlin Railroaders.

The Muckers have yet to notch a win under their belt this season, however, they’re getting closer and closer each week.

Their loss to the Railroaders brings Tonopah’s record to 0-3 on the season.

“We are getting better as a team,” head coach Duffy Otteson said. “But losing games because of penalties and fumbles. That’s on me. I have to do a better job at getting those mistakes to a minimum.”

The Muckers had three turnovers in their game on Friday, all of which came on fumbles. Tonopah is currently -2 in the turnover margin for the season.

Despite the turnovers, the Muckers still played great on both sides of the ball.

Otteson finished the day with 303 total yards and one touchdown.

He completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 178 yards and ran the ball 12 times for 125 yards and a touchdown.

His top receiver of the night was junior tight end Samuel Nichols, who caught five passes for 141 yards.

Standout sophomore Mitchell Miller kept going with his great season. He finished with 13 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one catch for 37 yards.

Tonopah outgained Carlin in total offensive yards 437 to 292.

On the defensive side of the ball, Miller led the game with 16 total tackles, including one sack. Sophomore Charlie Finn finished the game with four tackles and two sacks.

The “Battle of the Muckers” is going down this Friday, Sept. 16, when the Muckers of Tonopah host the Muckers of Virginia City.

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.