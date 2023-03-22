Tonopah couple who met at a St. Patrick’s Day karaoke bar return a year later for wedding

The venue just made sense for Althea Georgia Bell Brooks-Hall and Keith Franklin Brooks-Hall, who decided to tie the knot at Tonopah Liquor Co. where they met exactly 12 months earlier and have shared so many “firsts.”

A couple who first met a year ago at a St. Patrick’s Day karaoke event at Tonopah Liquor Co., got married there on Friday, March 17, after spending the past year full of love and joy together.

The couple shared their first date at Tonopah Liquor Co. and regularly attend its weekly karaoke events where friends say they “love to sing and dance together.”

“They hit it off and a beautiful love story began,” their friends say. “Whenever they enter the room, you can feel the love they share.”

Tonopah Liquor Co. owners Marc and Tiffany Grigory have posted pics of the Brooks-Hall wedding reception on the bar’s Facebook page, saying the event was part of their best St. Patrick’s Day weekend “EVER.”

“It started [Friday] with our first couple getting married in the bar as well as an awesome reception with delicious food,” the Grigorys posted on social media. “We then celebrated the rest of the day with a party including awesome drink specials and green beer, of course, as well as Ayers Creations making the best corned beef sandwiches. We also had Irish whiskey tastings.”

On Saturday, the bar was a stop along Tonopah Main Street’s Shamrock Walk, where it won most festive drink at the Irish-themed event.

