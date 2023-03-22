43°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Tonopah

Tonopah couple who met at a St. Patrick’s Day karaoke bar return a year later for wedding

Ariana Seeber
March 22, 2023 - 12:36 pm
 
Tiffany Grigory /Special to the Times-Bonanza Althea Georgia Bell Brooks-Hall and Keith Frankli ...
Tiffany Grigory /Special to the Times-Bonanza Althea Georgia Bell Brooks-Hall and Keith Franklin Brooks-Hall,
Ariana Seeber/Times-Bonanza Althea Georgia Bell Brooks-Hall and Keith Franklin Brooks-Hall
Ariana Seeber/Times-Bonanza Althea Georgia Bell Brooks-Hall and Keith Franklin Brooks-Hall
Tiffany Grigory /Special to the Times-Bonanza Friends and family on Friday, March 17 toasted th ...
Tiffany Grigory /Special to the Times-Bonanza Friends and family on Friday, March 17 toasted the newlyweds at Tonopah Liquor Co. with green beer, Irish Car Bombs and Wedding Cake shots following a ceremony that blended elements of a St. Patrick's Day celebration and more traditional wedding ceremonies.

A couple who first met a year ago at a St. Patrick’s Day karaoke event at Tonopah Liquor Co., got married there on Friday, March 17, after spending the past year full of love and joy together.

For Althea Georgia Bell Brooks-Hall and Keith Franklin Brooks-Hall, who decided to tie the knot at the same Main Street nightspot where they met exactly 12 months earlier, the historic downtown venue just made sense.

The couple shared their first date at Tonopah Liquor Co. and regularly attend its weekly karaoke events where friends say they “love to sing and dance together.”

“They hit it off and a beautiful love story began,” their friends say. “Whenever they enter the room, you can feel the love they share.”

Friends and family on Friday toasted the newlyweds at Tonopah Liquor Co. with green beer, Irish Car Bombs and Wedding Cake shots following a ceremony that blended elements of a St. Patrick’s Day celebration and more traditional wedding ceremonies.

Tonopah Liquor Co. owners Marc and Tiffany Grigory have posted pics of the Brooks-Hall wedding reception on the bar’s Facebook page, saying the event was part of their best St. Patrick’s Day weekend “EVER.”

“It started [Friday] with our first couple getting married in the bar as well as an awesome reception with delicious food,” the Grigorys posted on social media. “We then celebrated the rest of the day with a party including awesome drink specials and green beer, of course, as well as Ayers Creations making the best corned beef sandwiches. We also had Irish whiskey tastings.”

On Saturday, the bar was a stop along Tonopah Main Street’s Shamrock Walk, where it won most festive drink at the Irish-themed event.

Contact Ariana Seeber at aseeber@tonopahtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jessica Thompson/Special to the Times-Bonanza Tonopah softball player Montana Strozzi (5) look ...
Muckers softball off to great start
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Lady Muckers are now 4-0-1 after their win last week. This is the second consecutive season Tonopah has won four of their first five games to start the season.

Center for Biological Diversity The Fish Lake Valley tui chub is an olive-colored minnow, less ...
Latest lawsuit claims Esmeralda minnows threatened by alfalfa, lithium operations
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Conservationists have filed another lawsuit aimed at protecting wildlife in the area from the environmental threats of alfalfa farming and mining operations. This time, it’s on behalf of a rare minnow found in just one spring system of Fish Lake Valley in rural Esmeralda County, about an hour west of Tonopah.

Chris Cannon/RAM Remote Area Medical's Tonopah Clinic took place last weekend, offering free ge ...
First-ever free clinic treats 179 patients in Tonopah – PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

This past weekend was life-changing for many living in and around the town of Tonopah, with Remote Area Medical bringing its free, pop-up health care clinic to the community for the very first time.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical volunteers are pictured discussing the d ...
TONOPAH | How to help at RAM’s upcoming free clinic
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza Goldfield News

Set for Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, the Tonopah Remote Area Medical clinic will take place at Tonopah High School, 1 Tennant Drive. But the clinic needs your help.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah closed its doors ...
County OK’s $950k for Tonopah hospital tear down
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

After many years of financial strife, in 2015 the Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah officially shut its doors to the public, leaving the community and surrounding areas hours away from the nearest hospital. Although some medical services have since returned, community members all agree it is not enough and the Northern Nye County Hospital District has been doing all it can to remedy the problem.

Richard Stephens/Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior guard Effrain Moreno (2) going up for a ...
Hornets holding off Muckers for last 1A Central playoff spot
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty High School boys basketball team is hanging on for dear life to the fourth and final playoff spot in the 1A Central League as the regular season comes to a close this week.