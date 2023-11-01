58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Tonopah

Tonopah featured on premier of Kristen Stewart’s new Hulu ghost show

By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
November 1, 2023 - 8:21 am
 
Updated November 1, 2023 - 9:47 am
Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times The Clown Motel in Tonopah is among Travel Nevada's inaugu ...
Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times The Clown Motel in Tonopah is among Travel Nevada's inaugural "Seven Weirdest Wonders" list and has appeared in a number of paranormal investigation shows.
Courtesy Travel Nevada Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times The Clown Motel in Tonopah is among ...
Courtesy Travel Nevada Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times The Clown Motel in Tonopah is among Travel Nevada's inaugural "Seven Weirdest Wonders" list and has appeared in a number of paranormal investigation shows.
Marc Grigory/Special to the Times-Bonanza The crew of Living for the Dead, a new reality series ...
Marc Grigory/Special to the Times-Bonanza The crew of Living for the Dead, a new reality series on Hulu featuring LGBTQIA+ paranormal investigators, stopped at Tonopah Liquor Co. in January 2023 while they were in town for the show. Backrow from left: Kai Stephensen, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, Kim Espinoza, Alex LeMay and Tiffany Grigory. Front row from left: Heather Ingalls, Roz Hernandez, Juju Bae, Jessie Vaculin and Ariana Seeber.

TONOPAH — A group of queer “ghost hunties” road trip to Tonopah to help operators of the infamous Clown Motel connect with an aggressive spirit who supposedly haunts it in the premier of Kristen Stewart’s new quick-witted reality series, Living for the Dead.

The show debuted in mid-October on Hulu and follows a group of LGBTQIA+ paranormal investigators to haunted sites around the country, including their stop in northern Nye County and another in Las Vegas.

Back in January, the crew filmed a paranormal investigation onsite at the Clown Motel in Tonopah before heading to Tonopah Liquor Co. to interview some locals about the town’s haunted history.

“It was a blast and came out so wonderfully,” said Ariana Seeber, who met some of the show’s cast members while they were filming earlier this year in Tonopah.

“They touch on a few things in the show, including the old cemetery as well as Clarence David, who died in the Belmont fire of 1911,” Seeber said.

After being killed in the historic blaze, David was buried in the historic Tonopah Cemetery. In 1985, his children opened the iconic Clown Motel right next to the cemetery to display their late father’s massive clown collection.

The Clown Motel was purchased in 2019 by the Mehar family from Las Vegas, but David’s spirit is believed to still haunt the site.

Connecting with the afterlife is just part of the what the crew of Living for the Dead aims to do in their new series.

“We’re not just here to give voices to those who are no longer with us,” says Ken Boggle, an expert tarot card reader and one of the stars on The Living Dead. “We’re here to make the lives of people who are experiencing it better.”

You’ll have to watch to see how the team’s investigation in Tonopah went.

Tonopah on TV

Tonopah’s Clown Motel and other sites in northern Nye County county have been featured in a number of paranormal ghost shows over the years.

Most recently, a film crew from another paranormal investigation show was there for two days in early October to interview eyewitnesses and historians for an upcoming episode of Season 27 of The Discovery Channel’s Ghost Adventures that was shot on location in Tonopah and surrounding areas.

Season 11 of Ghost Adventures also featured an episode where host and paranormal investigator Zak Bagans faced his coulrophobia (fear of clowns) at Tonopah’s creepy Clown Motel.

Contact Editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Go behind the scenes of the latest ‘Ghost Adventures‘ shoot in Tonopah
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A film crew from a paranormal investigation show was in Nye County for two days earlier this month to interview eyewitnesses and historians for an upcoming episode of “Ghost Adventures” that was shot on location in Tonopah and surrounding areas.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Nye County Sheriff's Office conduc ...
NCSO named Agency of the Year by Dept. of Public Safety
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Although no driver wants to see the flashing lights and sirens that indicate they are about to be pulled over, traffic enforcement is a crucial part of what any law enforcement agency does. In the Silver State, an initiative known as Joining Forces draws together jurisdictions from all across the state for a single purpose, traffic enforcement events aimed at ensuring that the rules of the road are being followed.

Samantha Clemens-Kerbs/View Trapshooting, a specific type of clay target shooting, is a popular ...
Carvers Arena trapshooting site to see upgrades
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

CARVERS — The Nye County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is on a mission to turn the Carvers Arena and Recreation Center into a top-notch fairgrounds facility and its members are focusing on grant funding as a means of getting it done.

Special to the Times-Bonanza
A Smoky Valley curtain call: Youth theater debuts a Disney classic
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Andrew Sweeney played multiple roles as the prince, the beast, Monsieur D’Arque and the baker. “My favorite part of BATB JR was getting to be part of the team and meeting all the other cast members,” he said. “I didn’t feel nervous because we were very prepared for the performance.”

Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza
Football: Tonopah Muckers starting 3-0
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Ottesons leading the school’s football team to a three-game winning streak. Here’s what’s ahead.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Constitution mining claim, located in the Belmont area, ...
County won’t sell Belmont mining claims after opposition from residents
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this year, Nye County began to look into the process necessary to sell the Constitution mining claim but once residents of the Belmont area caught wind of the potential sale, they came out in force to oppose it.