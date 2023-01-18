Tonopah hits rough patch, falls to .500

Andrea Morgan/Tonopah Times The Tonopah Muckers lost their second game in a row in a 74-17 defeat at the hands of the Mineral County Serpents on Saturday, Jan 14.

The Tonopah Muckers are in the midst of a 2-game losing streak after dropping their game against the Mineral County Serpents, 74-17, on Friday night.

The Muckers opened up league play with a win over last season’s state runners-up, the Pahranagat Valley Panthers.

Since then, Tonopah has lost their last two league games against the Lund Mustangs and the Serpents.

Head coach Adam Siri has his team at 5-5 overall this season.

The Muckers struggled mightily from the opening tip on Friday.

They fell behind 35-4 by the end of the first quarter.

Senior leader Tony Bleasdell had a season-low three points for the Muckers’ offense. This ended his streak of seven consecutive games with at least 12 points.

Tonopah’s second quarter was their best of the night, scoring nine points, but ultimately the Serpents were too much for the Muckers.

Junior center Gavin Bianchi led the Muckers with a team-high four points in the game.

The Muckers were supposed to have a midweek game on Tuesday night against Round Mountain, however, the game was postponed due to the bad weather in the area.

Weather seems to be an ongoing issue for Tonopah sports. The wrestling team had to cancel a tournament they were supposed to participate in last weekend because the roads were unsafe for traveling.

Tonopah basketball will be back in action this Friday, Jan. 20, when they host the Beatty Hornets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.