TONOPAH | Lady Muckers softball off to best start in a decade

Tonopah has held all six opponents to five runs or less, while they have scored 20 or more runs in four of the six games.

Danny Smyth/Tonopah Times Jenna Klapper (27) rounding third base to score during Tonopah's playoff game against Indian Springs in the 2022 southern regional softball tournament.

The Tonopah softball team is off to their best start to a season in the last 10 years after sweeping a doubleheader on Friday afternoon against the newly formed Beatty Hornets.

The Lady Muckers (6-0-1) have won their last six games. They have defeated their opponents by an average of 17 runs per game.

Two of those games came on Friday against the Lady Hornets.

Tonopah swept both games, shutting out Beatty 21-0 and 24-0. This is the first season the Lady Hornets have a team in over 10 years.

Savanna Muns got the start on the mound in the first game for the Lady Muckers. She pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three batters.

Because Tonopah held a lead of 10 runs or larger, the game was called following Beatty’s half of the third inning due to the run rule.

Muns had a strong day on the mound, as well as at the plate. She went 5-for-5 with six runs batted in.

Senior shortstop Montana Strozzi had herself a day for Tonopah. In the two games against Beatty, Strozzi went 6-for-7 with seven RBIs, including an inside-the-park grand slam in game one.

Strozzi pitched a complete three-inning no-hit game in game two between the Muckers and the Hornets.

She had seven strikeouts on 56 pitches.

In their second game, Tonopah scored 17 runs in the first inning before adding seven more in the second inning.

The Muckers’ next games will be a doubleheader on the road against the Mountain View Christian Saints this Friday afternoon.

Tonopah won the first matchup between these two teams 20-5 in the season-opening Laughlin Cougar Classic tournament.

Game one is scheduled for 1 p.m., with game two set to start at 3 p.m.

