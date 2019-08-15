104°F
Tonopah selected for cultural exchange program

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza
August 14, 2019 - 5:41 pm
 

Tonopah was recently selected to participate in a collaboration project with Carson City as part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange Program that is aimed at bringing together urban and rural art organizations from across the state.

The Basin to Range Exchange Program is designed to foster relationships between Nevada’s rural and urban communities, connect resources, assets, traditions, and histories between rural and urban communities and celebrate Nevada’s rural and urban assets, among other things, according to the Nevada Arts Council website.

The program started on Aug. 8 and will end on May 2020. The cultural exchange includes online giveaways, partnerships with local businesses, art exhibitions and monthly online mashups of public art between two communities.

Kat Galli, tourism and events coordinator for Tonopah, said the town applied for and was selected to participate in the first Basin to Range Exchange (BRX) that convened in Tonopah in April.

“Because of Carson City’s and Tonopah’s involvement in tourism, we felt that our partnerships could be very beneficial. Every partnership had the opportunity to apply for grant funding for their projects. Tonopah applied on behalf of the partnership and was awarded $1,200, Galli said.

Tonopah is hoping to showcase its local art and murals with online postings of “mashups,” Galli said. The town will also exchange exhibits so artists can showcase their work in both communities.

So far, Tonopah had 10 art mashups and a sticker created by graphic designers. Both Tonopah and Carson City posted these mashups on their social media.

“The stickers are a giveaway to promote our two communities. We will exchange the exhibits by driving them back and forth. The cost for the designers as well as the travel expense will be covered by the grant. We are also doing giveaways to promote our local ghost walks and breweries,” Galli said.

The town is also working with local artists to create Tonopah exhibits that would be displayed at the Tonopah Convention Center and Carson City Hall, she said.

“Tonopah is greatly benefiting from this collaboration. … I believe this is exactly what the BRX was meant to do: spread art and art awareness throughout the state with partnerships where we the two partners can support each other,” Galli said.

The next BRX will convene in Tonopah in April 2020.

