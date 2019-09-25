74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Tonopah selected for cultural exchange program

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 25, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Tonopah was recently selected to participate in a collaboration project with Carson City as part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange Program that is aimed at bringing together urban and rural art organizations from across the state.

The Basin to Range Exchange Program is designed to foster relationships between Nevada’s rural and urban communities, connect resources, assets, traditions, and histories between rural and urban communities and celebrate Nevada’s rural and urban assets, among other things, according to the Nevada Arts Council website.

The program started on Aug. 8 and will end on May 2020. The cultural exchange includes online giveaways, partnerships with local businesses, art exhibitions and monthly online mashups of public art between two communities.

Kat Galli, tourism and events coordinator for Tonopah, said the town applied for and was selected to participate in the first Basin to Range Exchange (BRX) that convened in Tonopah in April.

“Because of Carson City’s and Tonopah’s involvement in tourism, we felt that our partnerships could be very beneficial. Every partnership had the opportunity to apply for grant funding for their projects. Tonopah applied on behalf of the partnership and was awarded $1,200, Galli said.

Tonopah is hoping to showcase its local art and murals with online postings of “mashups,” Galli said. The town will also exchange exhibits so artists can showcase their work in both communities.

So far, Tonopah had 10 art mashups and a sticker created by graphic designers. Both Tonopah and Carson City posted these mashups on their social media.

“The stickers are a giveaway to promote our two communities. We will exchange the exhibits by driving them back and forth. The cost for the designers as well as the travel expense will be covered by the grant. We are also doing giveaways to promote our local ghost walks and breweries,” Galli said.

The town is also working with local artists to create Tonopah exhibits that would be displayed at the Tonopah Convention Center and Carson City Hall, she said.

“Tonopah is greatly benefiting from this collaboration. … I believe this is exactly what the BRX was meant to do: spread art and art awareness throughout the state with partnerships where we the two partners can support each other,” Galli said.

The next BRX will convene in Tonopah in April 2020.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kevin Emmerich/Basin and Range Watch The 100-megawatt Sunshine Valley is a photovoltaic project ...
Complaint filed over dust at solar project in Amargosa Valley
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A co-founder of Basin and Range Watch, an environmental nonprofit, filed two complaints with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection alleging a hazardous dust problem at the construction site of First Solar’s Sunshine Valley Solar Project in Amargosa Valley.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza The Tonopah location will provide various strategic benefits, servin ...
Tahoe-based firm opening Tonopah office
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

American Battery Metals Corp., a battery metal exploration and development company based in Incline Village, recently established a company office in Nye County, the firm announced.

Argosy Minerals Limited A view from the Tonopah Lithium Project property looking south. Lithium ...
Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium, signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.

Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as ...
Nye mining project wins award
Staff Report

An effort in Nye County was among those being recognized at the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards at the annual Nevada Mining Association Convention Sept. 7 at South Lake Tahoe.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Gathering intel for future growth in rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) traveled around the state this summer to gather information for the creation of an economic plan for Nevada.

Thinkstock Home health care includes medical care provided within the home. It allows medical p ...
New developments for health care in Tonopah
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah recently received a new hospice program and is on track to get its first home health services.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A look at the historic Belmont Courthouse in Nye County as sh ...
Historic building gets some TLC in rural Nye
By Vern Hee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Renovations were completed at the Belmont Courthouse over the summer. The project was finished in late July after about two months of construction and a cost of $52,000.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News A sign, as shown in a file photo, shows support for ...
Round Mountain cancels football season
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Round Mountain High School has canceled its football season because of a lack of players, Jake Topholm, the school’s athletic director, announced Wednesday.

Argosy Minerals Limited A view from the Tonopah Lithium Project property looking south. Lithium ...
Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.