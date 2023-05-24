68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Tonopah

Tonopah woman charged with burning down neighbor’s trailer

By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
May 24, 2023 - 10:39 am
 
Nye County Sheriff’s Office Fire destroyed several trailers, a manufactured home and a truck ...
Nye County Sheriff’s Office Fire destroyed several trailers, a manufactured home and a truck on May 5 at Delk and Water streets in Tonopah. A woman who lives onsite is suspected of arson after she allegedly threatened to burn down her neighbor’s trailer following an argument, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
Tanya Breedlove Carter
Tanya Breedlove Carter

TONOPAH — A Tonopah woman has been arrested for arson after investigators said she started the fire that burned down her neighbor’s trailer, a barn and at least five other trailers at Delk and Water streets earlier this month.

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies say Tanya Breedlove Carter had “made multiple threats” to her neighbor that she was “going to burn down their trailer” and was seen leaving their property on May 11, just minutes before the fire was reported.

Carter reportedly lived in another trailer on the same lot as her neighbor, who told deputies that Carter had called him around 3:24 a.m. on May 5 because they were fighting over items that she had been accused of stealing, according to an NCSO arrest report.

Carter had allegedly been “throwing balls of flaming rope” at her neighbor’s camp trailer earlier that morning, according to witness statements filed with the sheriff’s office. A neighbor reportedly confessed that he had helped Carter haul items from her neighbor’s trailer, according to the arrest report.

At least eight different structures, including a manufactured home and a Chevy truck were damaged by the blaze.

Carter was also involved with a house fire earlier this year at the corner of Cutting Street and Knapp Avenue in Tonopah, according to the arrest report.

The report did not indicate how Carter was connected.

Carter was booked last Thursday in the Nye County Detention Center on multiple counts of arson, residential burglary and larceny. She’s being held there on a $115,500 bond.

The state fire marshal’s office continues to investigate.

Email Editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Environmentalists: Lawsuit will help protect rare toad
Environmentalists: Lawsuit will help protect rare toad
Staff Report

This rare toad is found at just one spring-fed wetland complex in Nye County’s Railroad Valley on about 445 acres and is isolated from other toads by miles of arid desert.

5-acre OHV area in Tonopah completed
5-acre OHV area in Tonopah completed
Staff report

The 5-acre facility now includes an information kiosk, two shade structures and an all-weather vault toilet, surrounded by newly compacted gravel to provide parking for off-roaders exploring Nevada’s back country.

There’s more lithium, boron at Rhyolite Ridge mine than expected
There’s more lithium, boron at Rhyolite Ridge mine than expected
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The discovery underscores the growth potential for the domestic-energy supply chain, according to Australia-based Ioneer Ltd. officials, who are billing Rhyolite Ridge as the “most advanced undeveloped lithium project” in the U.S.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah is set for demol ...
Why Nye County is reluctant to gift a 3-acre lot in Tonopah for construction of new hospital
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Northern Nye County Hospital District trustees are asking the Nye County Commission for a 3.21-acre parcel of land adjacent to the former Nye Regional Medical Center that they say would aid in the construction of new health care facilities for Tonopah. Commissioners question why they should not have to pay for the site.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City. (Benjamin Ha ...
Nevada Senate OKs medically assisted suicide
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Physician-assisted suicide is a step closer to being legal in Nevada after senators voted on a razor-thin margin to advance a resolution Wednesday.