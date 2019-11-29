43°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Tonopah’s Silver Top gets a makeover

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 29, 2019 - 3:14 pm
 

Tonopah’s Silver Top, one of the main historic fixtures in town recently received a makeover after an engineering report deemed it to be “in danger of collapse” a few years ago.

The Silver Top head frame was in operation from 1902 to 1948. Today it’s one of three complete hoisting works of the Tonopah Historic Mining Park, which is in the area where first mining claims prompted the silver rush in Tonopah.

The Silver Top stands next to the Silver Top’s iconic ore house, called the “Grizzly.” The ore house was built in 1907 and contained grizzly screens and tables for ore sorting.

The Silver Top project was partially funded by the grant from the State Historic Preservation Office, Nevada Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation. The amount granted in 2017 was $106,332 with a match of $93,668.

Chris Mulkerns, Tonopah’s administrative manager, called the project “a complete success.”

“The headframe was in serious need of stabilization and now with the completion of this portion of the project that goal has been achieved,” Mulkerns said.

This is not the first time Silver Top was repaired, she said. In the early 2000s, there was an effort to stabilize the base of the head frame of the historic structure.

In September 2016, Thomad Engineering LLC, a structural engineering consulting company from Las Vegas submitted a report on the Silver Top head frame that said that Silver Top head frame “appears to be in danger of collapse.”

The failure of the front foundations caused the front feet of Silver Top to drop down and spread away from the rear feet, according to the information posted on the Tonopah Historic Mining Park Foundation website. A stress crack developed in one of the rear foundation footings, the cage rails had been broken and several structural trusses have pulled loose and fallen, according to the website.

Mulkers said the Silver Top head frame received priority because of the report, however, the town wants to restore other parts of the historic structure.

“We would like to continue to restore the other attributes of the Silver Top area in the park, mainly the Grizzly and the train trestles,” Mulkerns said.

Restoration began in August 2019 when the Silver Top head frame was stabilized and some of its pieces removed, according to Tonopah Historic Mining Park Foundation’s website. In September of 2019, the Silver Top head frame was cut off its original foundation and moved off to the side. A special new foundation was created, the website said.

The work was completed on Nov. 1 when the crane was put back on its foundation and arrived back in Tonopah.

While the project was spearheaded by the Tonopah Historic Mining Park Foundation, other entities including the town of Tonopah, Robison Engineering Company, Simerson Construction and “many volunteers” participated in the project, Mulkerns said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock Once the individual is determined to be safe by CSSN staff, the caller is connected ...
Rural clinics announce new Nevada program
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Rural Clinics announced a new program for adults in rural Nevada entitled, Immediate Mental Health CARE Team.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal The installation of the suffrage marker in Tonopah is se ...
Nevada’s first suffrage marker coming to Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County community of Tonopah will become Nevada’s first town to get a marker commemorating the women’s suffrage movement, a decades-long campaign that fought to secure women’s rights to vote and run for office across the United States.

Nevada Highway Patrol The truck carrying the jet piece travels between 40 and 60 mph and is bei ...
‘Burning Man’ 747 jet travels to Las Vegas via US 95
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Boeing 747 plane featured at the Burning Man festival is making its way from Reno to Las Vegas on the back of semi-trailer.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On March 16, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and det ...
Billowing disaster blazes trail to a family tragedy in Nye County
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s Note: The Pahrump Valley Times has spent the last several weeks researching public and other records, along with making public records requests for this story. Some of the defendants involved in the James Remster case were interviewed by the Times in 2018 during the highly-destructive Camp Fire in California.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Round Mountain High School players and coaches gath ...
Knights, Muckers come up just short of states
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Anna Berg does not like to lose any more than other coaches, but it was hard to find bad things to say about her Round Mountain High School volleyball team Saturday after the Knights were eliminated from the Region I Tournament by Smith Valley.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Since discovery of the Tiehm buckwheat ...
Review of protections for rare Nevada buckwheat wildflower
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is undertaking a comprehensive review to determine if enhanced protection under state law is needed for the rare Tiehm buckwheat, a native plant species that lives exclusively within the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County, the department announced.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The separate fatal crashes near Gabbs and north of ...
NHP: Separate crashes kill 2 in rural Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating separate fatal wrecks that occurred within a half-hour of one another in rural Nye County earlier this week, shutting down travel for hours in both regions.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Nye County Commis ...
Two from Nye named to state board by Nevada governor
Staff Report

Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman and former Nye County Commissioner Joni Eastley are among 10 appointed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to the new Board on Indigent Defense Services.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News A reverse circulation drill rig recently has been b ...
Viva Gold Corp. to start drilling at project in Nye
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Viva Gold Corp., a Vancouver, Canada-headquartered company, received approval to drill 20 holes at the Tonopah gold project, according to the news release that was put out by the company.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Round Mountain girls volleyball coach Anna Berg run ...
Round Mountain Knights go into postseason on positive note
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Nobody connected with the Round Mountain High School girls volleyball program was certain what to expect this season, with a “new” coach — Anna Berg returning to the team — and a new system.