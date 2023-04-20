60°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Tonopah

Writing the book on it: Assistant county manager contributes chapter to government collection

Staff report
April 20, 2023 - 8:28 am
 
Assistant County Manager Lorina Dellinger has contributed a chapter to a new book released by t ...
Assistant County Manager Lorina Dellinger has contributed a chapter to a new book released by the National Association of Counties. The book, “Governing on the Ground: The Past, Present, and Future of County Government,” features the voices of 30 county leaders on topics ranging from elections to criminal justice, to housing, illustrating how issues play out at the local level.
Lorina Dellinger, assistant county manager for Nye County, Nev.
Lorina Dellinger, assistant county manager for Nye County, Nev.

Assistant County Manager Lorina Dellinger has contributed a chapter to a new book released by the National Association of Counties.

The book, “Governing on the Ground: The Past, Present, and Future of County Government,” features the voices of 30 county leaders on topics ranging from elections to criminal justice, to housing, illustrating how issues play out at the local level.

“Counties play a major role in essential community infrastructure,” said Dellinger, who has served as the assistant county manager since October 2016.

“As a contributor to #GoverningOnTheGround, I’m proud to share my firsthand experiences tackling complex issues faced by county officials. A must-read for anyone interested in public service.”

Dellinger, who marked 21 years with Nye County on April 15, focused on the importance of airports, an issue of particular importance in Nye County.

The county-run airports in Tonopah, Beatty and Gabbs allow residents and visitors access to private, commercial, and medical services that would not be otherwise available in the third-largest county in the lower 48 states.

“For those of us who choose to live amid the austere beauty in the isolated landscape of the desert, having access to airports and airplanes means peace of mind,” Dellinger wrote.

The book, intended for a wide range of audiences, including civic-minded county residents and high school, college, or graduate students interested in government and political science, fills an important gap around public awareness of the role of county government.

By bringing that information through the lens of the people making bold, creative moves to strengthen America’s counties, readers come away with a deeper understanding of and appreciation for the role of local government.

“Governing on the Ground” is available at www.naco.org/book.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City. (Benjamin Ha ...
Nevada Senate OKs medically assisted suicide
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Physician-assisted suicide is a step closer to being legal in Nevada after senators voted on a razor-thin margin to advance a resolution Wednesday.

Courtesy Nye County Schools Duckwater School
Nye trustees delay vote to close Duckwater School
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

“I don’t feel comfortable making such a vote on a drastic decision … without meeting them myself,” says trustee Chelsy Fischer. Instead, trustees will engage with stakeholders in the Duckwater community next month before reaching a decision to close the facility.

Jessica Thompson/Special to the Times-Bonanza Tonopah softball player Montana Strozzi (5) look ...
Muckers softball off to great start
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Lady Muckers are now 4-0-1 after their win last week. This is the second consecutive season Tonopah has won four of their first five games to start the season.

Center for Biological Diversity The Fish Lake Valley tui chub is an olive-colored minnow, less ...
Latest lawsuit claims Esmeralda minnows threatened by alfalfa, lithium operations
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Conservationists have filed another lawsuit aimed at protecting wildlife in the area from the environmental threats of alfalfa farming and mining operations. This time, it’s on behalf of a rare minnow found in just one spring system of Fish Lake Valley in rural Esmeralda County, about an hour west of Tonopah.