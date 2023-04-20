Writing the book on it: Assistant county manager contributes chapter to government collection

The book, “Governing on the Ground: The Past, Present, and Future of County Government,” features the voices of 30 county leaders on topics ranging from elections to criminal justice, to housing, illustrating how issues play out at the local level.

Assistant County Manager Lorina Dellinger has contributed a chapter to a new book released by the National Association of Counties. The book, “Governing on the Ground: The Past, Present, and Future of County Government,” features the voices of 30 county leaders on topics ranging from elections to criminal justice, to housing, illustrating how issues play out at the local level.

Lorina Dellinger, assistant county manager for Nye County, Nev.

Assistant County Manager Lorina Dellinger has contributed a chapter to a new book released by the National Association of Counties.

The book, “Governing on the Ground: The Past, Present, and Future of County Government,” features the voices of 30 county leaders on topics ranging from elections to criminal justice, to housing, illustrating how issues play out at the local level.

“Counties play a major role in essential community infrastructure,” said Dellinger, who has served as the assistant county manager since October 2016.

“As a contributor to #GoverningOnTheGround, I’m proud to share my firsthand experiences tackling complex issues faced by county officials. A must-read for anyone interested in public service.”

Dellinger, who marked 21 years with Nye County on April 15, focused on the importance of airports, an issue of particular importance in Nye County.

The county-run airports in Tonopah, Beatty and Gabbs allow residents and visitors access to private, commercial, and medical services that would not be otherwise available in the third-largest county in the lower 48 states.

“For those of us who choose to live amid the austere beauty in the isolated landscape of the desert, having access to airports and airplanes means peace of mind,” Dellinger wrote.

The book, intended for a wide range of audiences, including civic-minded county residents and high school, college, or graduate students interested in government and political science, fills an important gap around public awareness of the role of county government.

By bringing that information through the lens of the people making bold, creative moves to strengthen America’s counties, readers come away with a deeper understanding of and appreciation for the role of local government.

“Governing on the Ground” is available at www.naco.org/book.