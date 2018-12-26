Nevada man ID’d in fatal Highway 160 crash

A man who died Thursday in a two-car crash in the south Las Vegas Valley was identified Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The victim was Frank Vuckovic, 71, of Las Vegas.

The crash happened about 3:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and South Lindell Road, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A small silver Chevrolet pickup truck was attempting to turn onto Blue Diamond Road from Lindell when a white Chevrolet Suburban that was westbound on Blue Diamond struck the driver side, killing the driver, NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said Thursday.

The driver was identified by the coroner’s office as Vuckovic.

The driver and a passenger in the Suburban were taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries, Smaka said Thursday. Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash led to major traffic delays affecting drivers traveling between Pahrump and Las Vegas.