Uncategorized

‘Fake electors’ jury trial moved to January 2025

By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 6, 2024 - 7:50 am
 
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, top left; Jessie Law, top center; James DeGr ...
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, top left; Jessie Law, top center; James DeGraffenreld, bottom left; and James Hindle III appear remotely during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Republican electors are accused of a fake elector scheme. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attorneys representing Republican electors accused of a fake elector scheme appear in court dur ...
Attorneys representing Republican electors accused of a fake elector scheme appear in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Matthew Rashbrook, left, a special prosecutor, and Nevada Chief Deputy Attorney General Alissa ...
Matthew Rashbrook, left, a special prosecutor, and Nevada Chief Deputy Attorney General Alissa Engler address the court during a hearing for Nevada Republicans accused of a fake elector scheme at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A jury trial for Nevada’s “fake elector” case has been moved to Jan. 13.

District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus approved a motion to push the jury trial to early next year during a hearing Monday.

The far-off rescheduling date is partly due to coordinating involved parties’ schedules, said Sigal Chattah, an attorney for one of the defendants.

“We’re all bound by the judge’s calendar, too. There’s a lot of moving parts,” Chattah said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Some of us attorneys have trials that were scheduled a year ago. That’s sort of the nature of how things work when you’ve got so many attorneys and a lot of evidence.”

Office of the Attorney General spokesperson John Sadler echoed Chattah, pointing out that trials of this size have many moving parts, including scheduling.

“While the State is ready, the defense requested a January 2025 trial date. Our office is confident we will prevail on the merits during trial,” Sadler said in a statement.

Attorneys for the six Republicans indicted for submitting fake electoral documents estimated that the trial could last three weeks.

The group of Republicans were indicted by a grand jury in Clark County District Court in December. They were charged with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged instruments for submitting fake elector documents declaring Donald Trump the winner of Nevada in 2020.

The judge will consider a motion to dismiss the felony charges — which was filed in early January — on April 22. A jury trial was originally set for March 11 of this year.

The Republican Nevadans — Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Nevada GOP Vice Chairman Jim Hindle III, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice — have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

