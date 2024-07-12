GALLERY: These pyros brought us the ‘boom, boom, pows’

It took crews about a week to set up the pyrotechnic fireworks show that illuminated Pahrump’s sky on the Fourth of July.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times This year’s fireworks show featured plenty of aerial pyrotechnics. The show lasted about 30 minutes and culminated with a 2 1/2-minute finale.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Every July is a challenge for the Zambelli team to outdo its previous performances in Pahrump. Crews work feverishly during the nights leading up to the show to make sure the display goes off without a hitch.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times People relaxed on the lawn at Petrack Park and gazed upward for the annual Independence Day fireworks show in Pahrump.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Fireworks revelers dressed in patriotic attire to celebrate America’s birthday at Petrack Park in Pahrump on July 4.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Fireworks lit up the skies above Petrack Park in Pahrump Valley on Independence Day.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Crowds packed the lawn at Petrack Park for the town’s annual fireworks show.

It took crews about a week to set up the pyrotechnic fireworks show that illuminated Pahrump’s skies on the Fourth of July.

While revelers at Petrack Park and beyond could see the colorful explosions high above the valley’s desert horizons continuously for about a half-hour last week, they likely didn’t see all the behind-the-scenes movement happening on the ground this Independence Day — and the days leading up to the big show.

“It was a long week,” said Eddie O’Brien, a pyrotechnician with Zambelli Fireworks, which has orchestrated the town’s annual July fireworks show for decades. “It was a very hot and stressful week but our crew was awesome and we pulled together to accomplish our mission.”

Every July is a challenge for the Zambelli team to outdo its previous performances in Pahrump. They work feverishly during the nights leading up to the show to make sure the display goes off without a hitch.

This year’s 30-minute fireworks show included a 3-minute introduction “to get the team ready,” O’Brien said, and culminated with a 2 1/2 minute finale of boom-boom-pows.

“We wanted to bring back a couple of traditions — including the flag — which has not been in the Pahrump show for 15 years,” he said.

The red, white and blue U.S. flag tribute was set to the Pledge of Allegiance in honor of America’s birthday. The crowd was electrified to see it.

“I am just glad it was a success and the crew and crowd were safe — and the people were happy,” O’Brien said.

The public fireworks show is the largest in Nye County and quite a few families regularly travel here from Las Vegas or California to see it since such shows are largely limited elsewhere.

Despite numerous warnings against launching private fireworks, emergency dispatch crews reportedly received 59 calls about illegal fireworks shootings over the holiday, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one homeowner was cited for illegal fireworks, officials said, after ignoring a warning from Nye deputies to stop.

A 2-year-old Nye County child was also treated for burn injuries sustained while handling sparklers over the holiday, according to dispatchers.

The dry, hot weather created dangerous conditions for fireworks handlers who aren’t trained in pyrotechnics. Local emergency crews reportedly responded to two structure fires and four brush fires in Pahrump between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Independence Day.

The annual fireworks show in Pahrump offers the public a safer option to experience fun on the Fourth with the aid of industry professionals.

O’Brien says he’s happy to play a part in it all.

“A lot has changed in the town and the park, there is so much potential here if we do it right,” he said. “It has been an honor and privilege to give back to the community and it’s time to move forward and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Pahrump Valley Fireworks By The Numbers

This year's Independence Day show featured:

■ 4,893 low-level device shots

■ 648 3-inch in the body

■ 540 4-inch in the body

■ 2,300 3- and 4-inch finale shells in 2 1/2 minutes for their finale in a very special form

■ 7 fountains

■ 1 flag piece set to the Pledge of Allegiance

