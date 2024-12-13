One week left until bike giveaway day

The Avery Project With so many bikes to give away each year, The Avery Project utilizes a large storage unit and trailers for transporting donated bicycles.

The Avery Project The crew at Pahrump Valley Recycling lent a hand in The Avery Project this year by helping to assemble some of the dozens of bike kits that had been purchased for the 2024 bike giveaway.

The Avery Project Avery Sampson may be just 12 years old but she has already spent years making a difference in the Pahrump community with her Bikes for Christmas donation drive. She offered a big thank-you to the staff at the local Walmart last month after they assisted in her in a large purchase ahead of her bike giveaway day.

The Avery Project Avery Sampson poses with a representative of the FD Candy Company following a donation by the business to The Avery Project's Bikes for Christmas initiative.

The end of the year is looming and there is only one week left before the Avery Project’s 2024 Bikes for Christmas effort comes to a close. To date, donation drive founder Avery Sampson and her dad Scott have seen plenty of generosity from the community. But with a goal of beating out their 2023 total of over 160 bikes, the work of this father-daughter duo won’t stop until the very last possible moment.

“I’m getting super excited for Christmas. I can’t wait to meet and take pictures with all the kids this year,” Avery enthused on the Avery Project’s Facebook page.

Avery, who is nearing her 13th birthday, started her philanthropic endeavor in 2020 when she was only 8 years old. It came about as a part of her involvement in the Nevada Cinderella Girls program but it quickly grew to have a life of its own. Now, what started as Bikes for Christmas has become the Avery Project and her scope has grown, too.

This marks the fourth year of Avery’s push to get her fellow youngsters, as well as adults, outdoors, active and independent. And it’s not just bikes, either. Avery is also collecting donations for lights and helmets to fit out those bicycles, providing added safety for those who will ultimately receive them next Saturday.

“With the help we receive from the community, I feel like this is going to be a very successful year,” Scott told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We are planning on giving some other organizations bikes again this year, including Positive Pahrump’s Toy Drive, the Tribe Motorcycle Club Toy Run and Angel Tree. We’re also looking to expand our efforts and help more kids out in Amargosa as well.

“We plan on distributing bikes on December 21 to those who sign up through the Avery Project,” Scott noted. “Requests can be made by emailing TheAveryProject2022@gmail.com. And though we do take donations of used bikes in good condition and get them ready for distribution, we only have so much time left for this year and we definitely could use cash donations and new bikes, particularly larger ones for teens.”

“I’m still taking donations. I have multiple ways you can support my Bikes for Christmas fundraiser,” Avery added. “1) Buy a bike and donate it. 2) My GoFundMe is still active. 3) Venmo or Zelle me. 4) Purchase items off my Amazon wish list.”

For more information on the Avery Project or ways to donate in support of the cause, visit TheAveryProject.info or the organization’s Facebook page.

