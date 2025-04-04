PHOTOS: PVHS baseball obtains first league win at home against Sunrise Mountain Tuesday

The Pahrump Valley High School varsity baseball team cruised to a comfortable 7-0 home victory against Sunrise Mountain Tuesday.

On the mound, head coach Roy Uyeno called upon Vinny Whitney to deliver some quality innings.

The junior was able to go the distance in a complete-game shutout, giving up three hits and zero runs over seven innings of work while collecting six strikeouts. Whitney didn’t just shine on the mound, as the starter went 3-3 with two RBI’s.

“My main focus of the game was to just throw strikes, let the defense do their work and know they have my back,” Whitney said. “I’ve been doing situational hitting drills in practice lately, so my aim was to just move the runners.”

Coming into the game, Uyeno said that the aim was to not play down to their opponents in their first league match of the year. Uyeno was confident in mixing up his defense and getting substitutions in throughout the contest.

“In this kind of game, I know it’s probably going to get out of hand, so I try to play everybody,” Uyeno said. “But I told them, this is a team game and we have to play together. We played real good. I thought our defense did soundly with all my reserves, they played a hell of a game.”

The Trojans (13-5-1, 1-0) established some breathing room early in the bottom of the first inning, scoring four runs on doubles by Andrew Zurn and Kayne Horibe.

“We need to be staying more focused in the dugout, treating it like we’re playing one of the higher-end teams,” Horibe said. “Honestly, we need to come out here and not let our foot off the gas. That’s when we give up leads and we start slacking but if we’re in there 100% the whole game, we’re good.”

A single by Tony Whitney and sacrifice fly by Vinny Whitney added a couple more insurance runs in the bottom of the second inning.

With his two stolen bases acquired against the Miners, Tony continues to lead the state of Nevada in steals with 27.

The Trojans made quick work of Miners (1-8, 0-1) starter Edwin Ruiz as he gave up 12 hits and seven runs over six innings. The senior struck out four while walking one.

“I wasn’t that happy with the bats today. I changed up the practice plans and they had to deal with me yesterday,” Uyeno said. “We’ll get these guys going again and let them have fun with this one.”

