Pahrump locals graduate and make higher education honors

These Pahrumpians are making an impact far and wide at various colleges.

Pahrump locals made honors and graduated in higher education's spring semesters across the country last month. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last month, Pahrump locals made honors and graduated in their higher education journeys across the country.

Utah Tech University graduates

Utah Tech celebrated its 115th graduating class on May 6 and 7. The ceremonies were at the university’s Burns Arena in St. George.

“I am incredibly proud of Utah Tech University’s Class of 2026,” Utah Tech President Shane B. Smeed said in a statement. “I am confident that as Utah Tech’s newest alumni, our Trailblazers will take their next steps not only with knowledge but also with confidence. They are equipped with the capability that come from hands-on experience and are ready to apply what they’ve learned to solve real-world challenges and make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.”

Pahrump locals Kasen Moore, Samantha Riding, Teyawna Wombaker, Kaden Hastings and Tayla Wombaker graduated as part of Utah Tech’s 115th class, according to a press release.

Spartanburg Methodist College graduate

At Spartanburg Methodist College in South Carolina, Bryce Odegard of Pahrump graduated last month, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, a press release reports.

Southern New Hampshire University honors

Holly Vigil, Trisha Duhart and Tristan Coleman, all hailing from Pahrump, were named to the Southern New Hampshire University’s 2026 spring Dean’s List, a press release details.

Full-time undergraduate students who earned a minimum grade point average of 3.500 to 3.699 during the spring term were named to the Dean’s List.

Jonathan Hernandez, Jasmin Minor, Beverly Taylor, Cecilia Lee, Jonathan Wilson and Dylan Wilson of Pahrump were named to the spring President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, a press release states.

Those named to the President’s List earned a minimum grade point average of 3.700.

Pennsylvania Western University

Gracie Jones of Pahrump, a student at the PennWest California campus, studying veterinary technology, was named to the 2026 spring Dean’s List, according to a press release.

Dean’s List students at PennWest must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.4 while taking at least 12 graded credits.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com