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Nye County primary election results update — Friday, June 12

Approximately 150 mail ballots still need signature cures, according to a county announcement l ...
Approximately 150 mail ballots still need signature cures, according to a county announcement late Friday afternoon. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
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June 12, 2026 - 6:50 pm
 
Updated June 12, 2026 - 6:53 pm

Nye County’s primary election count is moving along. The remaining votes to count consist of approximately 150 mail ballots that still need signature cures and any mail ballots that arrive on Saturday, according to a county announcement sent out Friday afternoon. Below are results as of today at 5:10 p.m. from the clerk’s office. These results are not final.

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4

Debra Thomas: 53.05%

Ron Boskovich: 46.95%

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5

Matt Sadler: 51.22%

Jeff Snow: 31.77%

Debra Strickland: 13.71%

Brett Fish: 3.29%

Republican primary for district attorney

Brian Kunzi: 51.49%

Michelle Nelson: 48.51%

Republican primary for county clerk

Kayla Ball: 60.27%

Cori A. Freidhof: 23.21%

Andrew Caccavale: 16.52%

Republican primary for public administrator

Bill Hockstedler: 55.86%

Ginger L. Simpson: 44.14%

Nonpartisan primary for sheriff

Joe McGill: 41.47%

Dan Pineau: 24.16%

Stan Hyt: 21.47%

George Wehrly: 12.90%

Nonpartisan primary for Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B

Michael Foley: 42.16%

Scott A. Oakley: 25.86%

Michele Fiore: 22.81%

Richard Hamilton: 9.17%

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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