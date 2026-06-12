Letters to the Editor

These so-called data centers use millions of gallons of water. Not to mention the noise and other problems they are causing people.

Resident warns of bad side of AI data center proposal

My neighbor just informed me about this so-called AI Data Center. You need to tell the people of Pahrump to wake the hell up before anything is approved. These so-called data centers use millions of gallons of water. Not to mention the noise and other problems they are causing people.

All you need to do is to have them go to Youtube and look at all the people that posted videos on the subject. Another source who is taking up the cause to rid this country of these so-called data centers is Erin Brockovich. Below is one link for her and there are many, many more.

youtube.com/watch?v=fAWCQFolXJk

The other question is the wildlife here in Pahrump. Horses, donkeys, roadrunners, etc. They seem to be somewhat protected. Will that protection be going away?

And add the fact that wherever these data centers are built, the people are having their electric bills go sky high as well. Why are we paying for the electricity for these data centers? Some people’s electric bills are jumping into the hundreds of dollars. Pahrump is primarily a retirement area. With Trump’s lousy SSA increases some people won’t even be able to afford living here.

All I can say is I don’t want one of these damn data centers within 50 miles of my home out here. I also don’t believe they are for AI either. They’re spy centers and keeping information on all of us. Why would these crooked politicians give them a Military Installation designation. It means they are protected under military law. What a joke!

Dennis Maisel

But isn’t one small bomb dangerous enough, Karen?

This letter is in response to a letter printed in the May 22 PVT by Karen Stone.

There seems to be a lot of talk about Biden and Obama. Very little about Trump. However, the drawdown of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) began at one million barrels a day at the end of March 2022, before the midterm elections and continued until September 2023, long after that election. Gas prices remained over $4 a gallon until December 2022, so the drawdown had no effect on the price. The American taxpayer also benefited with revenue from the sale of the oil.

Karen seems not to understand that I, and nearly everyone else I have talked with are horrified about the masked (anonymous) armed ICE agents’ actions. She talks about frozen water bottles being thrown at them. What occurs to me is the actions of the January 6 Capitol insurgents. They were doing a lot more than that. I hope she has seen the videos. Many were tried and duly in courts of law. Then pardoned by T, and now he wants an $1.8 billion fund set up, some of which could be used to compensate those felons. What came to mind immediately was that the government would paying the rebels in some Carrollian land. However, reason says I should modify that to an individual in “Alice in Wonderland”. Can you guess which one?

Now, as to “low technology bombs. A bomb using 60% enriched uranium would need a minimum of 100Kg of that material (critical mass)*, and a lot more for a practical design, say 150Kg. The yield of such a bomb would be about a fifth of the 93% bomb.

After the “Little Boy” bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, only research-235 bombs were made, because, after mastery of producing Pu-239 from spent reactor fuel was gained (what if the Iranians get that?), we could get a given yield at a small fraction of the weight of a U-235 bomb.

*The Illinois University study of making a 60% bomb. Implosion nuclear weapons with 60% enriched uranium. – Matt Caplan, Dept. of Physics, Illinois State University, 2025

Sincerely,

George Tucker

retired physics teacher