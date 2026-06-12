Nye County primary election count continues

These results from the clerk’s office as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday have not been finalized.

As of Wednesday at 7:11 p.m., Republican challenger Matt Sadler was ahead in the District 5 commissioner race with 50.4% of votes cast. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Republican challenger for public administrator Bill Hockstedler (right) had received 55.6% of the vote as of Wednesday at 7:11 p.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

As of Wednesday at 7:11 p.m., Republican challenger Kayla Ball led the race for clerk with 60.5% of the vote. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada’s 2026 primary election day took place on Tuesday, June 9. Voters in Pahrump headed to the Bob Ruud Community Center to cast their ballots. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Voters across the Silver State made their way to polling locations on June 9, Nevada’s primary election day.

Nye County’s total voter turnout for this year’s primary election was 10,038 or 27.1% of the county’s active registered voters, as of 3:15 p.m. yesterday, according to statistics from the secretary of state’s office.

This year’s primary ballot for local partisan races consisted entirely of Republican contests in strongly red Nye County. No Democrats filed this year for Nye County-exclusive offices.

Independents and third-party candidates do not appear on the primary ballot in Nevada, appearing only on the general election ballot.

A few races for nonpartisan positions were also present on this year’s Nye County primary ballot. If a candidate in a nonpartisan race win more than 50% of the vote, they are declared winner of the office. If no one passes the more than 50% mark, the two candidates with the most votes move to the general election.

Below are results for local races as of Thursday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m., from the Nye County Clerk’s Office. The following results are not final.

According to press release from the secretary of state’s office sent at 2:55 p.m. yesterday, Nye County had tabulated 90% of its current total mail in ballots, 549 ballots received/accepted by the county still needed to be counted and 158 ballots need cures.

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 4

Challenger Debra Thomas has earned 52.9% of the vote. Incumbent District 4 Commissioner Ron Boskovich has received 47.1% of votes cast.

The winner of this primary will face Anthony Greco in the general election, who filed to run for the seat under the Independent American Party.

Republican primary for county commissioner, District 5

Three Republican challengers and incumbent Debra Strickland make up this commission seat race. Matt Sadler is ahead with 50.9% of the vote. Jeff Snow follows with 31.7% of votes cast. Strickland has received 14.0% of the vote. Brett Fish holds 3.3% of votes.

Chris Lally, who is also running for District 5 commissioner as an independent, will appear on the general election ballot.

Republican primary for district attorney

Incumbent District Attorney Brian Kunzi has earned 51.7% of the vote. Challenger Michelle Nelson has received 48.3% of votes cast. The winner of this primary will move to the general election unopposed, as no independents or third-party candidates filed for this office.

Republican primary for county clerk

Challenger Kayla Ball leads the race for clerk with 60.3% of the vote. Incumbent Clerk Cori A. Freidhof holds second place with 23.0% of votes cast. Andrew Caccavale has received 16.7% of votes. The top vote getter in this primary will appear on the general election unopposed, since no minor political party or nonpartisan candidates have filed for clerk.

Republican primary for public administrator

Incumbent Ginger L. Simpson has received 44.2% of the vote compared to her challenger Bill Hockstedler’s 55.8%. No independents or third-party public administrator candidates filed this year; therefore, the winner will run unopposed in the general election.

Nonpartisan primary for sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Joe McGill is leading the race for top lawman with 41.6% of Nye County’s vote. The three challengers’ vote shares are: Dan Pineau with 23.9%, Stan Hyt with 21.4% and George Wehrly with 13.0%.

Nonpartisan Nye County School District Board of Trustee seats

Three school board seats appeared on this year’s primary ballot. Every person who filed to run in their specific seat ran unopposed this year; therefore, each received 100% of the vote.

Incumbent Area I Trustee and board president Leslie Campos will serve another term, as will incumbent Area V Trustee Chelsy Fischer. Nicole Gent is now the trustee-elect for Area VII.

Republican primary for U.S. representative, Nevada’s 4th congressional district

Nevada’s 4th congressional district encompasses North Las Vegas, Pahrump and a large swath of rural Nevada.

As of Thursday, at 11:30 p.m., Cody K. Whipple has earned 62.0% of the district’s vote. Ronda Kennedy received 22.4% of votes cast, and Anthony D. Snowden holds 15.6%, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.

While results have not been finalized by the state, many major nationwide outlets have called Whipple as the winner.

The Republican nominee will face incumbent Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford in the general election.

Results are updated and can be viewed at silverstateelection.nv.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Ballot curing

The Nye County Clerk's Office published a list of voters whose mail-in ballot signatures are missing or do not match the signature on file and need curing.

If your name is on the list at www.nyecountynv.gov/1244, you must contact the clerk's office to cure your ballot by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15.

The clerk's office can be contacted by:

■ phone: 775-482-8127

■ email: vote@nyecountynv.gov

■ or in person at 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, or 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite 200, Pahrump

More information about the curing process is at cure.nv.gov.

— Nye County Clerk's Office