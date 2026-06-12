Cannizzaro wins Democratic attorney general primary, other statewide races competitive

A contentious Democratic primary for attorney general between two public has headlined the slate of down-ballot statewide office races.

Nevada attorney general candidate Adriana Guzmán Fralick spoke to the crowd of 137 people at the Trump-Reagan Conservative Dinner in Pahrump on Nov. 12, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Democratic Nevada State Treasurer and attorney general candidate Zach Conine speaks at the 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention in Pahrump on April 15, 2026. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Democratic Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro discusses her bid for attorney general at the 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention in Pahrump on April 15, 2026. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro defeated State Treasurer Zach Conine in the Democratic primary for attorney general, concluding a contentious race that headlined the slate of down-ballot statewide office races in Tuesday’s primary election.

Cannizzaro received 60.7 percent of the total share cast in the Democratic primary, according to preliminary results as of Thursday night. Conine received 35.2 percent of the vote.

She will face off against attorney Adriana Guzmán Fralick, who received a coveted endorsement from President Donald Trump and beat Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian in the Republican primary for attorney general.

Guzmán Fralick received 60.1 percent of the total share cast in the Republican primary, preliminary results show as of Thursday night. Tarkanian received 34.6 percent of the vote.

Guzmán Fralick thanked Trump and Gov. Joe Lombardo for trusting her campaign in an X post shortly after 9:20 p.m. Tuesday evening.

“I’m honored and humbled by the results tonight,” the post read. “It’s been an honor to speak with Nevadans about the issues they face and I’m honored they chose me to represent them in the general.”

Conine posted a concession message on his campaign’s X account just after 10 p.m.

“Thank you to our supporters and the poll workers for their time and effort in ensuring Nevada’s elections are secure. I called Nicole to concede and to congratulate her on her victory,” the statement read. “I look forward to finishing my term as treasurer and making sure Tya Mathis-Coleman becomes the next treasurer.”

Cannizzaro has spent a decade in the Nevada Legislature and has time as a Clark County prosecutor and private attorney.

Guzmán Fralick has experience as chief deputy district attorney for Carson City and is a former chair of the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, according to her campaign website.

Both Cannizzaro and Conine scrutinized the other’s history of campaign contributions throughout the primary, implying their opponent’s work as attorney general could be influenced by their political donors. However, both candidates have denied that outside money would influence their stances.

The position is up for grabs because Attorney General Aaron Ford is term-limited. He is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor.

The attorney general is the state’s legal counsel and represents the people of Nevada in civil and criminal matters before the trial, appellate and the supreme courts of Nevada and the United States. The winner between Cannizzaro and Guzmán Fralick in November will begin a four-year term in the role starting next year.

Here’s where other statewide office races stood as of Thursday.

Lieutenant governor

Sandra Jauregui won the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, creating a matchup between her and incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony come November.

Jauregui received 59.9 percent of the total share cast in Tuesday’s election, according to preliminary results.

Jauregui is the Democratic majority floor leader in the Nevada Assembly and was endorsed by all five Democrats in Nevada’s congressional delegation. She co-championed the push for the transferable film tax credit program during the 2025 Legislative session.

Jauregui beat Democratic challengers Courtney Burke, a pediatric ICU nurse, and Bridget N. “BridgieNix” Scheiner, a longtime performer on the Strip. Burke earned 20.9 percent of the vote and Scheiner earned 11.8 percent of the vote.

The lieutenant governor serves as the president of the Nevada Senate when the Legislature is in session, but only casts a tie-breaking vote. The winner of the race between Jauregui and Anthony will serve a four-year term as lieutenant governor.

State treasurer

Tya Mathis-Coleman has won the Democratic primary for state treasurer, but the Republican primary has not yet been decided.

Mathis-Coleman, a deputy treasurer in the state treasurer’s office, has earned 55.2 percent of all votes cast in the Democratic primary.

She bested Joe Dalia, who earned 30.7 percent of votes cast, and Jay Maharjan, who received 8.1 percent.

Republican primary candidate Drew Johnson held a narrow lead over Jeff Carter as of Thursday.

Johnson has received 45.5 percent of votes cast, and Carter received 44.0 percent.

The state treasurer is the chief financial officer for Nevada and is responsible for maintaining state funds by investing and managing the state budget.

The winner of the November general election between Mathis-Coleman and the Republican candidate will serve a four-year term in the role. Conine, the incumbent state treasurer, is term limited.

Secretary of state

Jim Marchant holds a narrow lead in the Republican primary for secretary of state, preliminary results show.

Marchant has received 32.6 percent of votes cast as of Thursday morning.

Shirley Folkins-Roberts trails him, having received 30.6 percent of the votes so far.

Sharron Angle and Socorro Keenan, two other Republican candidates in the race, trail behind the two frontrunners.

Marchant has been a prominent election denier since 2020, claiming that like President Trump, he was also a “victim of election fraud” in his loss to Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford in the 2020 race for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

The secretary of state is the third-highest-ranking position in Nevada’s government. They oversee elections in the state and act as Nevada’s official record-keeper.

The winner of the Republican primary will advance to face Democratic Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar in November to compete for a four-year term.

State controller

Michael MacDougall won the Democratic primary for state controller, according to preliminary results.

MacDougall has received 45.3 percent of all votes cast as preliminary results show.

He is trailed by candidates Robert K. B. Blackstock and Robert Tolle.

The state controller processes Nevada’s financial transactions, conducts state audits, settles all claims against the state and collects debts owed to the state. They serve a four-year term in the role.

MacDougall will advance to the general election to challenge Republican State Controller Andy Matthews.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.