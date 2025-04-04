46°F
Nye County Senior Menus

April 4, 2025 - 4:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 7 – April 11.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Pizza casserole with low-sodium pepperoni, penne noodles, Normandy blend veggies, PB&J bites, creamy potato soup;

Tuesday – Turkey chili with red beans, corn, w/w bread, peaches, beef barley soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup, split pea soup;

Thursday – Biscuits and low-sodium sausage gravy, potatoes O’Brien, carrots, mixed fruit, chicken and wild rice soup;

Friday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad with Balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries, meat ravioli soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support Pahrump Chapter, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Friends of Parkinson’s, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of April 7 – April 11.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are now served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Baked Chicken Legs (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Tacos (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Sheet Pan Lasagna (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Mini Pizza (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 7 – April 11.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast sandwich, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low fat bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, cantaloupe;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

