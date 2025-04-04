30-acre Pahrump southside horse property sold

Pahrump Valley Times file An outbuilding on the 30-acre lot at 9381 S. Homestead Road fronts a large equine track ringed by stadium seating, along with a host of other outbuildings and features.

Pahrump Valley Times file The 30-acre property at 9381 S. Homestead Road was recently sold to an undisclosed Las Vegas businessman, who is reported to have plans to rehab the parcel after longstanding neglect.

What’s to become of the former “Pink Chapel Estate” located at the far southern end of town? The fate of this property is now in the hands of an undisclosed Las Vegas businessman and residents will have to wait to see what that investor will ultimately decide to do with it.

Susan Hunt-Krygiell, founder and broker-owner of Masterpiece Properties in Las Vegas, confirmed for the Pahrump Valley Times this week that the sale of the property has officially closed, although no final sale amount was provided. The identity of the buyer has not yet been revealed either.

“All we know is he is going to rehab the property and we don’t know what the future use is,” Hunt-Kyrgiell told reporter Buck Wargo of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Real Estate Millions late last month.

Over the years, the property at 9381 S. Homestead Road has seen various uses, from housing horses and equine activities to hemp farming to an attempt at the Pink Chapel Estate, a project of former landowner Stacy Frick, who purchased the parcel in 2017 for $1.1 million. Frick has now divested herself of the property, which was listed in October last year for $1.95 million.

The real estate listing for the 30-acre “equestrian ranch” highlights the property’s many existing amenities, which include a 19-plus horse stable with stalls above which sit the living quarters, a horse track complete with stadium seating that can contain thousands, multiple outbuildings, although the listing did note that the property will need “TLC” after a period of neglect.

It also comes with 30 acre-feet of water rights and in a town where water resources are strained and water rights can cost tens of thousands of dollars, this feature alone would undoubtedly be attractive for any buyer.

The property consists of split zoning, with both RH 4.5 and Commercial Manufacturing zones.

“The RH 4.5 rural homestead residential zones are intended to provide low density uses with a minimum lot size of four and one-half (4.5) gross acres, where animals may be kept as well as accessory buildings in a quiet, rural setting without maintaining a large agricultural operation,” Nye County Code Title 17, which governs zoning, states. “The RH 4.5 rural homestead residential zone is appropriate in rural areas where urban services will not be provided for an extended period of time.”

As for Commercial Manufacturing, Nye County defines this zoning as, “…intended to provide for areas that may be suitable for the development of nonretail-oriented warehousing, manufacturing and commercial service businesses and to prohibit the development of incompatible uses.”

There are a bevy of permissive uses for each of these zones, giving the buyer a wide range of options as to how he develops the property moving forward. The listing highlights potential use as an equestrian facility, hemp farm or possibly subdivided for residential lots, although any attempt to turn the property into a housing subdivision would likely be met with opposition in the Pahrump community. At this time, the RH 4.5 zoning only allows for a single-family residence on the 30-acre parcel.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com