County public hearings slated

The Nye County Commission will address changes to several codes during its next two meetings, set for May 19 and June 2. (Nye County)

The Nye County Commission’s next two meetings will include public hearings regarding four subjects of interest to the community, including landfill tipping fees, the Nye County Public Administrator’s Office, a development agreement with Adaven Management and the International Property Maintenance Code.

First up, the commission is set to address a repeal of the landfill tipping fees that were instituted for residential users in July 2025. These fees have been a point of contention for many landfill users and the public criticism ultimately led the Nye County Public Works Dept. to walk back the fees.

Nye County Bill No. 2026-03 will allow for the waiving of tipping fees for Nye County residents utilizing the county landfills for non-commercial, solid waste disposal. The public hearing is scheduled for the commission’s Tuesday, May 19 meeting, with a recommended effective date of May 26.

The next three public hearings will take place on Tuesday, June 2 and include Nye County Bill No. 2026-04, Nye County Bill No. 2026-05 and Nye County Bill No. 2026-06.

Bill No. 2026-04 aims to abolish the Nye County public administrator as an elected office and instead have the county employ, contract with or designate a public administrator of its choosing. The duties of the public administrator include administration of the estates of deceased individuals who have no qualified person willing or able to do so. Currently, 11 of Nevada’s 17 counties have an elected public administrator, while the remaining six have ex-officio public administrators. The suggested effective date is June 22.

Nye County Bill No. 2026-05 is a restated development agreement with Adaven Management, the developer for the Mountain Falls South housing subdivision.

“The proposed development includes 1,473.43 acres,” information on the project details. “All development would be in accordance with the Specific Plan zoning district on properties generally located southeast of the intersection of S. Homestead and E. Whistler Road, northwest of Highway 160 and E. Mountain Falls Blvd. and south of Manse Road between Jane Avenue and Hafen Ranch Road.”

The development agreement is a restatement and amendment to a previously approved development agreement. The agreement is proposed with a five-year duration and all homes would be subject to payment of the current impact fees. The suggested effective date is June 22.

Finally, in a follow-up to a previous unanimous vote of the commission, the June 2 meeting will include Nye County Bill No. 2026-06, which will officially delete the International Property Maintenance Code.

Known as the IPMC, this code has been a part of Nye County’s codes since the establishment of planning in 2007. However, the IPMC sparked a county-wide public outcry earlier this year when it was proposed to be expanded to include all communities in Nye County, rather than just Pahrump. That proposal was shot down and in April, commissioners also voted 5-0 to repeal the IPMC in its entirety, so it would no longer apply to Pahrump, either.

But that action was without force, merely acting as a signal to emphasize the board’s rejection of the IPMC. The June 2 public hearing will allow the commission to formally authorize the deletion of the IPMC, effective June 22.

Residents will have the chance to speak their minds on each of these bills during the public hearings, which can be attended in person at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump or 101 Radar Road in Tonopah.

The meetings can also be attended via teleconference by calling 888-585-9008 and entering conference room number 255-432-824 and pressing *9 when wishing to speak.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com