Roger Lavoie, 89, dies days after Las Vegas crash

The 89-year-old motorist was involved in a crash off a freeway in Las Vegas, according to police.

An 89-year-old Pahrump man died several days after he was in a crash off a freeway in Las Vegas, according to police.

Roger Lavoie died Sunday after injuries suffered in a May 1 crash at the northbound Interstate 15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said that Lavoie’s blue 2023 Kia Seltos was traveling north on the I-15 off-ramp onto Tropicana when he did not stop at a red light and entered the intersection in front of a blue 2022 Toyota Corolla.

The Toyota hit the right side of the Kia, police said. Medical personnel arrived on-scene, and both drivers refused assistance, according to the release. Neither driver was hospitalized at the time.

Lavoie died of complications of blunt force injuries caused by a motor vehicle collision, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Lavoie’s death marked the 30th fatality in 27 crashes that the Highway Patrol has responded to in 2026, police said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X.