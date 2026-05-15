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Senior Menus

May 15, 2026 - 4:10 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 18 – May 22.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Herb baked chicken, green beans, corn muffin, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, pears, split pea soup;

Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach w/low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, northern bean soup;

Wednesday – BBQ pork, rice, green beans, pineapple, corn chowder soup;

Thursday – Open-faced turkey, w/w bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, bok choy and pork soup;

Friday – MEMORIAL DAY BBQ: hamburgers, hot dogs, lettuce/onion/tomato, coleslaw, mac salad, baked beans w/diced bell peppers, ice pops, veggie soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bereavement group, 10 a.m.; Stan Hyt, 10 a.m.; Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Michelle Fiore, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 18 – May 22.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome!

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Meatloaf – Sponsored by Ginger Simpson and Kayla Ball (free for dine-in customers only) – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Alfredo (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Country-Fried Steak (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Cheese Manicotti (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of May 18 – May 22.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken pasta primavera, colorful salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, citrus delight;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, Balsamic viniagrette dressing, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.

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