Senior Menus
What’s on the menu this week
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 18 – May 22.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.
Monday – Herb baked chicken, green beans, corn muffin, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, pears, split pea soup;
Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach w/low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, northern bean soup;
Wednesday – BBQ pork, rice, green beans, pineapple, corn chowder soup;
Thursday – Open-faced turkey, w/w bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, bok choy and pork soup;
Friday – MEMORIAL DAY BBQ: hamburgers, hot dogs, lettuce/onion/tomato, coleslaw, mac salad, baked beans w/diced bell peppers, ice pops, veggie soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Bereavement group, 10 a.m.; Stan Hyt, 10 a.m.; Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;
Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Michelle Fiore, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 18 – May 22.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome!
The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.
Monday** – Meatloaf – Sponsored by Ginger Simpson and Kayla Ball (free for dine-in customers only) – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday – Chicken Alfredo (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday – Country-Fried Steak (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday – Cheese Manicotti (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change for the week of May 18 – May 22.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;
Tuesday – Chicken pasta primavera, colorful salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, citrus delight;
Wednesday – CLOSED;
Thursday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, Balsamic viniagrette dressing, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;
Friday –BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.