Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, on Friday, May 22 through Sunday May 24 for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nevada Silver Tappers will perform their annual USO Benefit Show this coming Memorial Day weekend with two performances in the showroom at Saddle West Hotel. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Seven. Six. Five. Four. Three. Two. One! School’s out! Summer break for Nye County Schools begins this Thursday, when that final bell rings. Have an astonishingly amazing summer, kids.

Give the students a break from studying for finals to lob a few precision softballs at the dunk tank target at Romero’s on Saturday afternoon. You never know who might be seated on the precarious bench. Sheriff McGill, perhaps? The “Tip-A-Cop” fundraising event starring the Nye County Sheriff’s Office will be held at Romero’s from 4 to 7 p.m. Tip the deputy servers while you dine-in and they’ll donate their tips directly to Special Olympics Nevada. Additional entertainment in the form of raffles and games will also be conducted, plus several chances to win prizes throughout the event. Romero’s is located at 290 Humahuaca St.

Scarf some pancakes and syrup at the EAA Chapter 1160 Pancake Breakfast and Raffle on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the airport, located at 1061 Interceptor. During this event, they will be selling raffle tickets for $10 each. The grand prizes are two guns. The drawing will be held on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.; winners do not need to be present to win. We all need to be present to support EAA so that they can continue to bolster youth aviation aspirations.

Think you’ve got the best tattoo? Enter the Best Tattoo contest at the “Bikes, Brews & Rescues” gathering and fundraiser for Dawg House Rescuers. It’s being hosted by Dry Creek Saloon on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. All bikes and cars are welcome. No tattoo? Try your luck at the Name That Tune game with the DJ, or the raffle baskets, or the 50/50 drawings. 1330 E Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

FRIDAY MAY 15

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

SATURDAY, MAY 16

■ Cribbage double-header tournament organized by our Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $70 main event; $20 Q insurance. 1370 W. Basin Ave. Call director Bill Eilers at 919-457-6351 or co-director Jennifer Bolles at 916-203-6636.

■ EAA Chapter 1160 Pancake Breakfast and Raffle from 8 to 10 a.m. at 1061 Interceptor at the airport. During this event, they will be selling raffle tickets for two guns at $10 each. The drawing will be held at 10:15 a.m.; winners do not need to be present to win. 702-499-8229.

■ Breakfast with a Mason! Enjoy breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. with Pahrump Masonic Lodge #54 members and their families. Bring your family out for hearty eggs, pancakes, sausage, French toast, and potatoes for just $7 per person. Third Saturday of every month. Open to the public. 281 Gemini Dr. 775-751-0755.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show begins at 8 a.m. Food, live music performed by Desert Shadows, plus trophies, trophies, trophies. Registration $25 at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The National Horseshoe Pitching Association (NSHPA) will be conducting the “Ringers or Dingers” tournament at Petrack Park in the sand courts. Sign in by 9 a.m. Call Don Brown with any questions: 702-596-3512. 1150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Rick Scanlan, Duncan Faure, and KJ Grego perform from 3 to 8 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon. 1330 5th St. 775-751-6773.

■ “Tip-A-Cop” fundraising event starring the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at Romero’s from 4 to 7 p.m. Tip the deputies while you dine-in and they’ll donate their tips directly to Special Olympics Nevada. Entertainment in the form of a dunk tank, raffles, and games, plus chances to win throughout the event. 290 Humahuaca St. 775-537-1800.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ The Nifty Nickels perform high-energy oldies at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

■ Cribbage double-header tournament organized by our Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $70 main event; $20 Q insurance. 1370 W. Basin Ave. Call director Bill Eilers at 919-457-6351 or co-director Jennifer Bolles at 916-203-6636.

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ “Bikes, Brews & Rescues” fundraiser supporting Dawg House Rescuers at Dry Creek Saloon from 3 to 7 p.m. All bikes and cars welcome. 1330 5th Street. 775-505-5161.

MONDAY, MAY 18

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month the group is discussing any book by Patricia Cornwell. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:3 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 3:30 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet Greet and Eat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This month, the venue is Tower Pizza, located at 3561 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-537-2211.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MAY 21 - LAST DAY OF SCHOOL!

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is just a feeling set to music.” —Carrie Underwood. I’m certain she was referring to Alice Cooper, “School’s Out.” Now that’s a feeling set to some pretty dynamic music.

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, on Friday, May 22 through Sunday May 24 for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. The official safety site is located at 3770 Fox Ave., at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local firework stores, or consult pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Two upcoming painting dates with Cocktails & Canvas are on the books for Saturday, May 23, at the Pahrump Senior Center, and Sunday, May 24, at Desert Greens Clubhouse. Each session runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the respective sites. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Both classes will paint florals; the Saturday flower is lavender, and the Sunday session captures Lily of the Valley on your canvas. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. The Senior Center is located at 1370 W. Basin, and Desert Greens Clubhouse is located at 350 W. Wilson, between Blagg and Lola.

Tonopah celebrates Jim Butler Days in a big way during Memorial Day weekend May 22 to May 25. For a sneak peek, consult jimbutlerdays.com

Pahrump Theatre Company presents their creative twist on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” May 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and 31st. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org to determine your ideal showtime, and secure advance tickets.

Help B.J. Hetrick-Irwin’s Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years support Pahrump’s American Legion Post #22 and Pahrump’s VFW Food Bank by attending their USO Show at Saddle West Hotel Casino May 23 and May 24. For 2026, the theme is “A Tribute to the Big Apple.” For tickets contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468. Performances on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

The VFW Riders are hosting a whole hog roast, which is open to the public at VFW Post #10054 on Saturday, May 23 beginning at 11 a.m. Live band at 2 p.m., plus biker rodeo games, raffles, and 50/50. Tickets are $14 per person, and include pulled pork and rice, beans, and slaw. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com