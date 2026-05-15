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Nevada Zero Fatalities observing Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Motorcycling is something many in the community enjoy and with May marking National Motorcycle ...
Motorcycling is something many in the community enjoy and with May marking National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Nevada Zero Fatalities is offering advice on how to safely travel, either on or around motorcycles. (Getty Images)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
May 15, 2026 - 4:32 am
 
Updated May 15, 2026 - 5:31 am

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and Nevada Zero Fatalities is encouraging everyone who uses the road, whether on a motorcycle or otherwise, to exercise caution and vigilance to help prevent tragedy.

“Motorcycling remains a popular, practical mode of transportation for many Americans,” states a news release from Nevada Zero Fatalities, issued May 1. “In recognition of Motorcycle Safety Month this May, and in alignment with the Nevada governor’s proclamation [recognizing the observance], Nevada Zero Fatalities urges everyone to help protect vulnerable road users, emphasizing that safety is a shared responsibility among all who use the road.”

Nevada Zero Fatalities is a traffic safety and education program in partnership between the Nevada Dept. of Transportation and Nevada Dept. of Public Safety. The aim is straightforward – to eliminate roadway deaths altogether through various campaigns and initiatives demonstrating that roadway deaths are preventable, not accidental.

According to data from the Nevada Dept. of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety, in the first three months of 2026 alone – January 1 to March 31 – there were 73 fatal crashes in Nevada, resulting in 78 deaths. Of those fatal crashes, 18 involved a motorcyclist. Although no motorcyclist deaths occurred in this three-month time period in Nye County, there have been six fatal crashes locally, leaving eight dead.

“It is imperative that we keep our motorcyclists safe, as they are an integral part of our communities,” Nevada Office of Traffic Safety Public Information Officer Anita Pepper remarked. “People of all ages rely on this form of transportation for commuting and recreation. They have the same rights to the road as any other user. We encourage riders to become familiar with local laws, practice safe habits and always wear appropriate safety gear.”

Nevada Zero Fatalities offered several tips for both motorcyclists and other drivers to keep in mind whenever they are out traveling the roads.

“Before heading out, ensure your motorcycle is properly fitted and in good working condition. Wear proper safety gear, including DOT-compliant helmet and protective clothing. Increase visibility by wearing bright or reflective clothing,” the news release advised. “On the road, maintain a safe following distance and position yourself to be visible to drivers. Ride in the same direction as traffic and obey all street signs, signals and road markings.”

Motorcycle safety extends beyond the person riding the bike, too. Those operating other kinds of vehicles must remain vigilant, as well, in order to prevent collisions that could result in severe injury or even death.

“For drivers, look twice for motorcycles before turning or changing lanes – they’re harder to see and judge,” the tips continue. “Allow a full lane and safe following distance; never try to share a lane with a motorcycle. Use extra caution at intersections, where many motorcycle crashes occur. By making smart choices and staying alert, drivers and motorcyclists can work together to create safer roads for everyone.”

For more information and additional tips, visit ZeroFatalitiesNV.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

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