A day of savory socialization

All veterans of the Pahrump Valley and surrounding areas were invited out to enjoy a free barbecue luncheon, complements of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15, on Saturday, May 9. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

An assortment of topping were arrayed on a serving table, allowing everyone at the Veterans Appreciation BBQ to personalize their burgers and hotdogs before sitting down in the company of their fellow veterans, family and supporters. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 hosted the annual Veterans Appreciation BBQ this past Saturday, May 9 underneath the shady pavilion at Ian Deutch Memorial Park and the buffet line was buzzing as everyone piled their plates for a great meal. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

In a town known for its strong military roots, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter (DAV) #15 is one of the most active area veterans’ groups and once again, this month the organization demonstrated its dedication to giving back to former military service members with one of its biggest events of the year, the Veterans Appreciation BBQ.

Hosted Saturday, May 9, at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, the Veterans Appreciation BBQ had the air dancing with the scent of freshly grilling meat and the bustle of activity surrounding the buffet once it opened was a testament to the eagerness of the hungry crowd that had gathered to enjoy all the meal had to offer.

With veterans and their family members, elected officials, candidates and other supporters all in attendance, the shady pavilion under which the picnic tables were arranged was alive with the sounds of chatter and laughter. Lulls in conversation while attendees dug in were followed by exclamations of satisfaction and as well as anticipation of the free raffle, chock-full of items donated to the cause. The afternoon was one of successful satiation as veterans and the community came together to enjoy a gathering at which camaraderie was the heart of the day.

The Veterans Appreciation BBQ may be one of the largest of the local DAV’s public events each year but it is far from the only initiative of this nonprofit organization. The DAV strives to better the lives of veterans through a variety of programs, events and volunteerism efforts.

“DAV Chapter #15 proudly serves the veterans of Pahrump and Nye County. Rooted in tradition and built on camaraderie, we are a local chapter of the National Disabled American Veterans Organization — an entity dedicated to empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity,” information from the group’s website details.

“Our chapter is committed to ensuring that every veteran in our community has access to the benefits, services and support they’ve rightfully earned,” the website continues. “Whether it’s navigating the VA system, accessing medical care or finding fellowship among peers, we stand ready to help. More than just a service organization, DAV chapter 15 is a hub of connection, advocacy and mutual support. We foster strong ties, not only among veterans, but throughout the broader Pahrump and Nye County communities through outreach, events and volunteerism.”

For more information on the DAV’s local work, visit NVDAV15.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com